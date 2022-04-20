Houston’s Trash Panda Drinking Club Attempts Whataburger’s Classics in Latest Pop-up

As if Whataburger wasn’t good already on its own, Trash Panda Drinking Club is hosting a pop-up inspired by the Texas burger giant.

The Night Moves Hospitality establishment, located at 4203 Edison St., will continue its fast-food pop-up series on Tuesday, April 26, with chef Jonathan Lindauer serving up a Whataburger-themed menu from 4 p.m. to 2 a.m. This second rendition of the late-night “WhataTrash” event will include a sweet-and-spicy bacon burger, chicken tender sandwich with homemade barbecue sauce, honey butter chicken biscuits, patty melts, and Dr. Pepper milkshakes made with Maker’s Mark.

Night Moves owner Greg Perez hosted the first “Whattrash” event in January, followed by a Taco bell-esque “Trashy Bell” pop-up in February, and a “Trash Panda Express” event in March.

Velvet Taco debuts 420-themed Taco

Velvet Taco, which features a “weekly taco feature” or WTF, is debuting its new 420 Blazin’ taco in time for the holiday. For $4.20, customers can order the sweet and spicy combination consisting of mac and cheese, Flamin’ Hot Cheetos-coated chicken tenders, red chili aioli, and Fruity Pebbles on a flour tortilla. The deal will be available from April 20 through April 26.

Dave’s Hot Chicken Dishes Out the Spice at its Fifth Houston Location

California-based fried chicken franchise Dave’s Hot Chicken opened its fifth location in the East Houston area on April 8, and already, the 15245 Wallisville Road location is on fire, with people reporting lines out the door. The restaurant, which is known for its Nashville-style hot chicken, serves up sliders and tenders with varying levels of spice – including a no-spice version up to the “Reaper,” which requires customers to sign a waiver – plus milkshakes and hearty sides to distract from the heat like kale slaw, crispy fries, and mac and cheese. Interested diners can also visit its other locations in Midtown, Rice village, west Houston, and Missouri City.

Mendocino Farms Opens Fifth Houston Location in Downtown Houston

Fast-casual restaurant Mendocino Farms will open its second location in Downtown Houston on April 26, marking its fifth location in the city to sling out sandwiches, grain bowls, and salads. The new Two Allen Center outpost at 1200 Smith Street, Suite 130, plans to rebrand the area as the “Moo Allen Center,” playing off of its blue cow mascot and will offer free entrees to diners who create a My Mendo account. The restaurant will also donate half of its opening day proceeds to Bike MS and The National Multiple Sclerosis Society.