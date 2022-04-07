 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Enjoy Pasta With a Side of Live Music at Houston’s New Italian Chophouse

Marmo, which opened Wednesday, features hand-rolled pastas and juicy dry-aged meats

by Brittany Britto Garley
three plates of pasta nearby a Marmo menu.
Houston’s newest Italian chophouse Marmo offers comforting classics, dry-aged meats, and live music.
Kirsten Gilliam

Marmo, an anticipated Italian chophouse with a Baltimore connection, has finally opened in Houston’s mixed development hub Montrose Collective — and it’s putting steak, pasta, and live music in the spotlight.

Marmo officially opened its 120-seat dining room on Wednesday, April 6, inviting diners to views of Westheimer’s bustling road and a robust menu featuring dry-aged meats — some hand-cut on-site.

Marmo’s dining room, with multiple wood chairs, tables and fiber chandelier fixtures.
Marmo’s dining room seats 120 people and features white and black marble accents that allude to its name, which means marble in Italian.
Kirsten Gilliam

The restaurant, which also features a 10-seat lounge and U-shaped bar that hosts 19 people, offers Italian classics like chicken and eggplant parmigiana, chicken marsala, and veal chop Milanese. Curated by executive chef Eli Jackson and Julian Marucci, a chef-partner of Marmo’s Baltimore-headquartered parent company Atlas Restaurant Group, the menu also features inventive seafood dishes like the squid ink campanelle with blue crab, uni cream sauce, basil and chile; red snapper, served with caramelized fennel and a fennel pollen pesto; and a vibrant hamachi dish topped with basil, avocado, and squid ink rice chips over a passion fruit ponzu. In addition to beer, Italian aperitifs, cocktails, and a happy hour that boasts Peroni on tap and spritz and cocktail specials, Marmo’s wine list spans 22 pages.

a Marmo table decorated with plates of dry-aged meats, including a beef tenderloin, a 42-ounce Porterhouse, and more.
Marmo seeks to put the spotlight on its dry-aged meat selection, which includes a 42-ounce Porterhouse.
Kirsten Gilliam

Guests will be also be serenaded by tunes from the restaurant's grand piano, which will welcome a rotating cadre of Houstonian musicians on weekends, or can opt to enjoy dinner and drinks on Marmo’s covered patio, which shares space with Montrose Collective’s outdoor area.

The restaurant, which is sister to Tagliata in Baltimore, joins Atlas Restaurant Group’s other local properties, including seafood establishment Loch Bar, and Mediterranean spot Ouzo Bay in the River Oaks District.

Marmo’s hamachi is topped with a black, textured squid ink rice chip, basil, and avocado, which is served over a passionfruit ponzu sauce.
Marmo’s vibrant hamachi is topped with a squid ink rice chip and served with a passionfruit ponzu.
Kirsten Gilliam

Dinner is served from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, with bar service until midnight, and from 4 p.m. to midnight on Friday and Saturday, with bar service until 1 a.m. Lunch is served from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Sunday, and happy hour will be available at the bar, in the lounge, and on the patio from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday through Friday. For more information, please visit Marmo’s website.

