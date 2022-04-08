 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Shaquille O’Neal Will Flood Texas With 50 Fried Chicken Restaurants

The basketball Hall-of-Famer plans to establish dozens of locations in Houston and beyond

by Brittany Britto Garley
A smiling Shaquille O’Neal holding up a fried chicken sandwich in each hand.
Basketball Hall-of-Famer Shaquille O’Neal plans to open 50 of his Big Chicken restaurants in Texas.
Lillian Broad/All Points

In addition to Church’s, Popeye’s, Gus’s World Famous Fried Chicken, KFC, Dave’s Hot Chicken, and the anticipated Bojangles, Houston will soon be home to yet another fried chicken franchise. Celebrity basketball Hall-of-Famer Shaquille O’Neal is bringing his fast-casual chicken franchise Big Chicken to Texas, with more than 50 locations spread out across Dallas, San Antonio, Austin, and Houston, according to a release.

To help spur the franchise’s growth, the Big Chicken company is working with Fazil and Frank Malik, the guys behind gas station and convenience store operations company Northwest Petroleum and Skylark Construction, as well as Noordin Jhaver, the CEO of Dew Real Estate Holdings, LLC, which owns more than 50 Sonic restaurants.

a tray of fried chicken sandwiches, fries, mac and cheese, coleslaw, and chicken tenders.
The Big Chicken franchise offers up comforting foods like fried chicken sandwiches, chicken tenders, loaded fries, slaw, and mac and cheese.
All Points PR

Founded in 2018, Big Chicken serves up chicken dishes and comfort foods — a fusion of O’Neal’s childhood favorites and popular eats today, including crispy chicken sandwiches, chicken tenders, Cheez-It crusted mac and cheese, and shakes. Some of Big Chicken’s signature items include a “Shaq Attack” chicken sandwich topped with pepper jack cheese, jalapeno coleslaw, and spicy chipotle barbecue sauce; the mac and cheese-loaded “Charles Barkley” with crispy fried onions and roasted garlic aioli; and “Dirty” fries that are covered in cheese, bacon, banana peppers, and chipotle barbecue sauce.

Currently, the franchise has locations in Las Vegas, Nevada, and Glendale, California; arena outposts in New York and Seattle, Washington; a ghost kitchen in Rochester, New York; and offerings on two Carnival cruise lines.

More From Eater Houston

The Latest

Houston’s Southern Smoke Festival Returns This October With a Star-Studded Lineup

By Brittany Britto Garley

‘Top Chef: Houston’ Episode 6 Channels Texas Girl Power With Homage to Selena and Barbara Jordan

By Brittany Britto Garley

Enjoy Pasta With a Side of Live Music at Houston’s New Italian Chophouse

By Brittany Britto Garley

Steamboat-Themed Houston Restaurant Serves Up History with a Side of Smoky, Barrel-Aged Cocktails

By Brittany Britto Garley

‘Top Chef: Houston’ Episode 5 Brings the Smoke and Brisket for Houston Pitmasters

By Brittany Britto Garley

Swoon Over Plush Green Interiors and Trout Roe-Topped Milk Bread at This Rice Village Wine Bar

By Brittany Britto Garley

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Eater Houston newsletter

The freshest news from the local food world