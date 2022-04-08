Houston’s Southern Smoke Festival Returns This October With a Star-Studded Lineup

James Beard Award-winning chef Chris Shepherd and his nonprofit organization, the Southern Smoke Foundation, are bringing back the Southern Smoke Festival this October, featuring a lineup of more than 60 talented chefs and culinary celebrities from around the country — roughly half from the Houston area alone.

The festival will feature chefs like Dawn Burrell of the anticipated restaurant Late August, Erin Smith and Patrick Feges of Feges BBQ, Manabu “Hori” Horiuchi of Kata Robata, Greg Gatlin of Gatlin’s BBQ, and many more over a three-day period starting on October 21. The kickoff event — the “H-Town Welcome Wagon” — will be held at the Houston Farmers Market in collaboration with pitmaster Aaron Franklin’s Hot Luck Live Food & Music festival. Hosted by Shepherd and Top Chef judge and food writer Gail Simmons, the welcome event will celebrate Houston’s culinary contributions and the Texas wine scene with some of the city’s favorite chefs and their creations.

The second day of the festival, on October 22, will host the ticketed “Southern Smoke on Ice” soiree at the Houstonian Hotel, Club & Spa, featuring a massive raw bar with tons of cold seafood and shellfish, an interactive tuna breakdown followed by made-to-order hand-rolls and high-end wines. And on the final day, on October 23, the “East Downtown Throwdown” will takeover the EaDo neighborhood with trailers, pits, and plenty fire to smoke up anything possible. Chefs from around the country, including Franklin, Top Chef judges Tom Colicchio and Brooke Williamson, Top Chef finalist Sarah Grueneberg, and the Travel Channel’s Andrew Zimmern will work the event, which will offer live music, beer and wine, and a silent auction that will benefit Southern Smoke’s fund. One of the items to be auctioned will benefit the National Multiple Sclerosis Society in honor of Houston sommelier Antonio Gianola, who was diagnosed with MS and is a friend of Shepherd’s. Sherpherd launched the first two smoke events in 2015 and 2016 to support the society prior to launching Southern Smoke’s Emergency Relief Fund.

The festival, last held in 2019, raised $573,394 that year for the foundation’s Emergency Relief Fund, which gives financial assistance to those within the food and beverage business, including farmers, winemakers, distillers, and restaurant and bar workers. To date, Southern Smoke has given more than $9 million to people nationwide through the fund.

The full lineup of Houston chefs

John Avila, El Burro & the Bull Restaurant Group

Aaron Bludorn, Bludorn

Leonard Botello IV, Truth BBQ

Dawn Burrell, Late August

Matt Coburn, R-C Ranch Butcher Shop

Stephen Conklin, Hai Hospitality

Chris Cosentino, Rosalie Italian Soul

Chris Davies, Underbelly Hospitality

Patrick Feges and Erin Smith, Feges BBQ

Nick Fine, Underbelly Hospitality

Terrence Gallivan, Elro

Greg Gatlin, Gatlin’s BBQ

Manabu “Hori” Horiuchi, Kata Robata

Shaun King, Hai Hospitality

Benchawan Painter, Street to Kitchen

Ryan Pera, Agricole Hospitality

Greg Peters, Underbelly Hospitality

Jacklyn Pham, Saigon Pagolac

Jeff Potts, 93 Til

Tim Reading, Underbelly Hospitality

Gabriel Medina, Click Virtual Food Hall

Trong Nguyen, Crawfish and Noodles

Felipe Riccio, Goodnight Hospitality

Martin Stayer, Nobie’s

Chris Williams, Lucille’s

Robin Wong, Blood Bros. BBQ

Jack Yoss, Hai Hospitality

Other chefs from Austin and beyond:

Karen Akunowicz, Fox & the Knife (Boston, MA)

Chris Bianco, Pizzeria Bianco (Phoenix, AZ)

Jamie Bissonnette, Little Donkey (Boston, MA)

Tavel Bristol-Joseph, Canje (Austin, TX)

Katie Button, Katie Button Restaurants (Asheville, NC)

Ashley Christensen, AC Restaurants (Raleigh, NC)

Tom Colicchio, Crafted Hospitality (New York, NY)

Billy Durney, Hometown BBQ (Brooklyn, NY)

Kevin Fink, Hestia (Austin, TX)

Jeremy Fox, Rustic Canyon (Santa Monica, CA)

Aaron Franklin, Franklin Barbecue (Austin, TX)

Diego Galicia, Mixtli (San Antonio, TX)

Sarah Grueneberg, Monteverde (Chicago, IL)

Mason Hereford, Turkey and the Wolf (New Orleans, LA)

Stephanie Izard, Girl & The Goat (Chicago, IL)

Marcus Jacobs, Marjie’s Grill (New Orleans, LA)

Sam Jones, Sam Jones BBQ. (Ayden, NC)

Cheetie Kumar, Garland (Raleigh, NC)

Mike Lata, FIG (Charleston, SC)

Pat Martin, Martin’s BBQ Joint (Nashville, TN)

Nicole Mills, Peche Seafood Grill (New Orleans, LA)

Fermín Núñez, Suerte (Austin, TX)

Steven Redzikowski, Oak at Fourteenth (Boulder, CO)

Jordan Rubin, Mr. Tuna (Portland, ME)

Gail Simmons (New York, NY)

Jason Stanhope, FIG (Charleston, SC)

Stephen Stryjewski, Link Restaurant Group (New Orleans, LA)

Rico Torres, Mixtli (San Antonio, TX)

Paola Velez (Washington, DC)

Erick Williams, Virtue Restaurant (Chicago, IL)

Brooke Williamson, Playa Provisions (Los Angeles, CA)

Claudette Zepeda, VAGA (San Diego, CA)

Andrew Zimmern (Minneapolis, MN)