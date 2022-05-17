 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Houston Bar With Espresso Martinis on Tap Will Open in the Heights This Fall

Watch your fingers. Heights Social will also offer weekend brunch with tableside champagne sabering.

by Brittany Britto Garley
A rendering of Heights Social bar.
New bar Heights Social will feature martinis on tap and weekend brunch with tableside champagne service.
Long Kim

Zach Harris, the owner of local sports bar Drift Bar, is opening another watering hole in the Heights this fall.

Located at 1213 W. 20th Street in an an 8,500 square-foot space next door to Drift Bar, Heights Social will feature cocktails on tap, a full kitchen, happy hour specials, and ample weekend brunch festivities, per a release.

As evidence that society has reached the peak of the espresso martini trend, Heights Social’s cocktail menu will be martini-focused with espresso martinis on tap alongside their gin-based counterparts. The bar will also serve flavored Old Fashioneds and cocktail shots. Its full kitchen will offer bites like thin-crust pizza, appetizers, and charcuterie, and on weekends, the bar will be flooded with brunch, champagne service, including champagne sabering, and late-night DJs.

The restaurant’s decor, designed by Harris Hospitality and Cory Decuire, will feature automated lighting, skylights, a 40-foot LED wall, and a 101-inch chandelier that hangs over a fountain in an atrium area.

Newly established restaurant group Harris Hospitality, which owns Heights Social and Drift, plans to open more establishments in the near future, including live music venues and additional locations of Drift Bar.

Drift Bar

1207 W 20th Street, Houston, TX 77008 Visit Website

