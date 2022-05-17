 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Find Lake Views and Themed Cocktails at Cypress’s New Italian Restaurant

Passerella will serve up themed cocktails and Italian cuisine on the Cypress waterfront

by Brittany Britto Garley
plate of branzino alla calabrese, surrounded by plates of pizza, salad, and pasta.
Passerella will serve up an array of Italian dishes with waterfront views.
Jenn Duncan

Gr8 Plate Hospitality — the team behind the Houston area’s Union Kitchen and Jax Grill locations — opens its latest Italian restaurant Passerella Tuesday, May 17, in Cypress at the Boardwalk Towne Lake.

The property, which overlooks the water at Towne Lake, is set to offer an array of antipasti, including a fritto misto, a fried medley of seafood plated with arugula and a lemon herb vinaigrette; charcuterie boards; arancini; and a ricotta montata made with fresh mint, parsley, honey, olive oil, and polenta crisps. The restaurant will also serve soups, salads, an assortment of seafood, pizzas, and pasta.

Passerella’s interior with bright yellow bar stools and tables, outfitted with white tablecloths, and leather chairs.
Passerella serves up Italian cuisine amid sophisticated decor.
Jenn Duncan

In addition to Italian and California wines, Passerella will offer a Divine Comedy-themed menu with cocktails based on the book that includes the epic poem Dante’s Inferno. The “Paradiso” cocktail, made with white rum, passion fruit liquor, orgeat syrup, lemon juice, Velvet falernum, and cherry syrup; and the gin-based “Purgatorio,” made with gin, Aperol, rosemary syrup, grapefruit and lemon juices, and Peychaud’s bitters.

four different cocktails at Passerella.
Passerella will offer a Divine Comedy-themed menu with cocktails based on the book that includes the epic poem Dante’s Inferno.
Jenn Duncan

The decor features plush leather chairs and booths, a bar with Ferrari-yellow barstools, and brick accent walls, plus an outdoor patio with lake views.

Gr8 Plate also operates nine other Houston-area restaurants, including six Union Kitchen locations throughout the Houston area, and three Jax Grill locations.

Chef Ed Roberts and his wife Stephanie Roberts will head the kitchen at Passerella. Chef James Lundy is Gr8 Plate Hospitality’s executive chef who oversees the menus at The Union Kitchen, Jax Grill, and now Passerella.

Passerella is open from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Thursday; 3 p.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday; 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. Sundays. 9945 Barker Cypress Road.

