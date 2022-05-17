Find Lake Views and Themed Cocktails at Cypress’s New Italian Restaurant

Gr8 Plate Hospitality — the team behind the Houston area’s Union Kitchen and Jax Grill locations — opens its latest Italian restaurant Passerella Tuesday, May 17, in Cypress at the Boardwalk Towne Lake.

The property, which overlooks the water at Towne Lake, is set to offer an array of antipasti, including a fritto misto, a fried medley of seafood plated with arugula and a lemon herb vinaigrette; charcuterie boards; arancini; and a ricotta montata made with fresh mint, parsley, honey, olive oil, and polenta crisps. The restaurant will also serve soups, salads, an assortment of seafood, pizzas, and pasta.

In addition to Italian and California wines, Passerella will offer a Divine Comedy-themed menu with cocktails based on the book that includes the epic poem Dante’s Inferno. The “Paradiso” cocktail, made with white rum, passion fruit liquor, orgeat syrup, lemon juice, Velvet falernum, and cherry syrup; and the gin-based “Purgatorio,” made with gin, Aperol, rosemary syrup, grapefruit and lemon juices, and Peychaud’s bitters.

The decor features plush leather chairs and booths, a bar with Ferrari-yellow barstools, and brick accent walls, plus an outdoor patio with lake views.

Gr8 Plate also operates nine other Houston-area restaurants, including six Union Kitchen locations throughout the Houston area, and three Jax Grill locations.

Chef Ed Roberts and his wife Stephanie Roberts will head the kitchen at Passerella. Chef James Lundy is Gr8 Plate Hospitality’s executive chef who oversees the menus at The Union Kitchen, Jax Grill, and now Passerella.

Passerella is open from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Thursday; 3 p.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday; 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. Sundays. 9945 Barker Cypress Road.