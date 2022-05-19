Louisiana’s Fat Boy’s Pizza Chain to Dish Out Big Slices at Multiple Houston Locations

Billing itself home to the “world’s biggest slice,” Louisiana-headquartered chain Fat Boy’s Pizza is planning to open multiple locations in the Houston area, starting with Richmond.

The first Texas outpost, located at the Grand at Aliana shopping mall at West Grand Parkway South and West Airport Boulevard, will be a 4,800 square-foot space that will offer its pies in 16-inch or 30-inch sizes, plus daiquiris by the gallon at its bar, a spacious covered patio with green space, and a children’s area.

A spokesperson says the Fort Bend County pizza restaurant — which is slated to open by Thanksgiving — will promise a similar menu to its existing locations, including the Fat Boy supreme pizza, which is loaded with meat and veggie toppings; the “Skinny Boy,” composed of Gulf shrimp, spinach, tomatoes, artichoke hearts, mozzarella, and garlic oil; and “the Hog” — a pie topped with pulled pork, bacon, red onions, pickled jalapenos, Sweet Baby Ray’s barbecue sauce, and Fat Boy’s hog sauce with a combination of mozzarella and cheddar cheeses. Stromboli, calzones, wings, and baked meatballs are also just some of their signature items.

The pizza chain first ventured out of its home state of Louisiana to Hattiesburg, Mississippi, in March, and has made Texas — the Houston area, specifically — its second out-of-state destination.

Fat Boy’s has four locations in Lousiana, including outposts in Baton Rouge, Covington, Metairie, and the French Quarter in New Orleans, and it's slated to open another pizzeria in Mandeville in June and another location in New Orleans in 2023.