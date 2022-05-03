The Savoir Team’s New Patio Cocktail Bar Opens Thursday in Houston’s Heights

From the people behind New American bistro Savoir, and the adjacent, newly opened steakhouse Patton’s, comes another new addition to the Heights neighborhood.

Owner Brian Doke, who launched Patton’s in March, will open Heights & Co. in the former Taqo Mexican Kitchen space across the street from Savoir on Thursday, May 5, just in time for the inevitable Cinco de Mayo holiday. While the business has a decent amount of indoor seating, the spacious outdoor patio is the main feature of this cocktail bar.

The casual patio and bar, located at 1343 Yale Street, will have a full menu of drinks, like the Texas Star, made of mezcal, St-Germain, lime, and hibiscus, or the Heights H2O, a riff on ranch water, which features Topo Chico, tequila, lime, grapefruit, and salt. The bar also has draft and packaged beer and wine.

As far as eats go, Heights & Co. has two food menus, one with full blown dishes from the kitchen and another that lists out smaller bites like herb fries or mixed nuts. Among the menu’s more substantial offerings is a brisket grilled cheese, which is made with 12-hour smoked brisket put together with a cheese blend and brioche. For the table, the restaurant offers dips like queso or spinach artichoke dip to share while sitting beneath the umbrella-shaded patio.

After it opens to the public on Thursday, Heights & Co. will be open 3 p.m. to midnight Monday through Thursday, and noon to midnight Friday through Sunday. Happy hour is 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and includes a selection of $6 cocktails and wine pours.