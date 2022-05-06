 clock menu more-arrow no yes

A Second Bosscat Kitchen & Libations Outpost Is Coming to the Woodlands

It’s set to open in fall 2022

by Emma Orlow
Red velvet chairs with tufting are positioned at tables in a room filled with bottles of whiskey lining the walls.
Bosscat Kitchen & Libations will open its second Houston area location this year.
Newport Beach, California, import Bosscat Kitchen & Libations is expanding its Houston area footprint. According to a representative, in addition to its restaurant that first opened in Houston in 2017, a second location is now headed for the Woodlands. It’s set to open this fall at 9595 Six Pines Drive.

The team says that the bar, known for its whiskey focus, will maintain largely the same at its Woodlands outpost. When Bosscat Kitchen & Libations first opened in Houston, it was lauded for its “good whiskey, killer bar fare, and cozy-chic surroundings.”

At 4,990 square feet, the upcoming Bosscat appears to be slightly smaller than its Westheimer Road sibling near Uptown. There will be room for 150 patrons spread between the bar’s Whiskey Room — with hundreds of whiskey variations — a library-slash-lounge zone, as well as a private dining room, according to a rep for the restaurant. Outside, there is space for 100 seats on its covered patio, complete with a fireplace.

Owners Leslie Nguyen and John “JT” Reed first debuted Bosscat in California in 2014. In addition to several Bosscat locations, today, the Daily Dose Hospitality group also includes the Southern California-based Ten Sushi + Cocktail Bar. Houston is also slated to get its first location of Ten later this year on Mid Lane, close to the original Houston Bosscat, per a release.

A rendering of the Woodlands location of the forthcoming Bosscat Kitchen &amp; Libations.
A rendering of the Woodlands location of the forthcoming Bosscat Kitchen & Libations.
Bosscat Kitchen & Libations

