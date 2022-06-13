Insomnia Cookies Serves Up Ice Cream Sandwich Concoctions in Houston’s Rice Village

Insomnia Cookies is bringing its warm, gooey cookies and dessert sandwich concoctions to Houston for the first time.

The shop, which has built a reputation for satisfying a sweet tooth late into the night, will open its newest shop in Rice Village at 2520 Rice Boulevard.

Expect the same slew of favorites, including its classic chocolate chunk, snickerdoodle, and confetti deluxe cookies, along with a variety of vegan options and a rotating menu of flavors, plus ice cream — eaten either as a solo scoop or sandwiched between two cookies.

The shop plans to host a weeklong grand opening celebration starting Tuesday, June 14, through Sunday, June 19, offering discounts and freebies, including one free “classic” cookie” per order, according to a release.

The store will be open from noon to midnight Sunday; 11 a.m. to midnight Monday through Wednesday; 11 a.m. to 1 a.m. Thursday and Friday, and midnight to 1 a.m. Saturday.

Houston dessert shop raises $11,000 for Ukraine

Known for its decadent cakes and cookies, Houston’s Dessert Gallery has raised a total of $11,705 in support of World Central Kitchen’s efforts to provide thousands of fresh meals to people in Ukraine, according to a release. Following news of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in March, the dessert shop joined several restaurants in Houston in hopes of making a difference and donated all of its proceeds from its Ukrainian-themed butter cookies.

Oregon’s Black Rock Coffee Bar opens outpost in Pearland

The boutique coffee bar will open a new shop in Pearland on Friday, June 17 — marking the sixth store in the Houston area to serve up its roasted coffees, teas, smoothies, and Fuel energy drinks. Located at 11930 Broadway Street, Suite 110, the 2,000-square-foot coffee shop will carry on Black Rock’s industrial-modern design but will embrace the Lone Star State with a Texas-themed mural. The cafe will also offer customers free 16-ounce drinks all day Friday to celebrate.

Lake Conroe cafe donates a portion of its proceeds to area food bank

Hunger Crush Cafe, a new all-day cafe in Lake Conroe, is now open and serving up American comfort food with a side of philanthropy. The restaurant will donate a portion of the proceeds from its family-style “hunger board” meals to the Montgomery County Food Bank. Served on a wooden board, each dish will help the food bank provide up to five meals for people in need.

The cafe, located at 15250 Highway 105 West, Suite 160, in Montgomery, will also serve a combination of rich breakfast and brunch items, like brioche French toast and chilaquiles, and lunch and dinner items, like chicken fried steak, smoked pulled pork sandwiches, and Cajun catfish. The beverage offerings are particularly exciting with an espresso and mimosa bar, milkshakes, ice cream floats, and a selection of beers from area breweries.