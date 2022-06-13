Margaritas Are Just the Beginning at This New Houston Tequila Bar

Tequila lovers will rejoice in Houston’s newest cocktail bar, Todos Santos.

Located at 5317 Washington Avenue, the 4,000-square-foot, neon-lit cocktail bar will specialize in tequila, offering more than 40 different types of the agave-based liquor — meaning margaritas will be a given.

Todos’ cocktail menu will be brimming with margaritas and fancy drinks like the Sandia, a mix of fresh watermelon juice, lime and serrano for a spicy kick, and creatively title drinks like the Belvy & Boujee, made with Belvedere’s organic blackberry and lemongrass vodka, lemon, and Chandon sparkling wine, and the fizzy “Pretty in Pink,” a combination of Calirosa’s rosé tequila, lemon, and prosecco.

Design firm Davis Ink outfitted the Latin-influenced space to create a flirty nightlife feel by lining the walls and ceiling with greenery, while also incorporating stone and pops of bright pink, blue and green accents into the decor.

Owners striveto make the bar interactive, with Instagram-ready spaces, like a wall with angel wings, and a 30-foot video wall with TVs that can broadcast major live events or sports matches and offer customized messages or programming for special events.

Following a soft opening on Friday, June 10, Todos will host its first official opening week starting Tuesday, June 14, and will offer its happy hour specials from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. through Friday. The bar, which is expected tohost a rotation of food trucks in the coming weeks coming weeks through a rotation of food trucks, will transition into a club-like atmosphere around 10 p.m. each night.

Todos Santos is open from 4 p.m. to 2 a.m. Tuesday through Sunday, with happy hour specials held from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday through Friday every week.