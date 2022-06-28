Vegan Cinnamon Roll Chain Slings Its Decadent Sweets to the Woodlands Area

Known for its vegan cinnamon rolls, raw cookie dough, and sweet treats, Atlanta-based dessert chain Cinnaholic is opening its 70th outpost in the Woodlands area.

The Conroe sweets shop, which is located at 27630 Interstate 45 North, will kick off its grand opening on Friday, July 8, introducing locals to its Cinnaholic menu full of fudgy brownies, cookies, dairy-free Dole Whip soft serve, and customizable cinnamon rolls in flavors ranging from the classic “Old Skool” to the cream cheese-frosted “Cookie Monster” roll, which is packed with cookie dough and chocolate chips.

Operated by locals Gladys Moton, a former educator who worked in the Aldine Independent School District, and Malori Moton, who worked for years in tech, the Cinnaholic - the Woodlands shop will celebrate the grand opening with $1 icing-drenched cinnamon rolls (one per person) from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on opening day.

The latest location will be the 12th in Texas and the fifth in the Houston region, including its shops in Cypress, Spring, Pearland, Sugar Land, and Houston’s Tanglewood area, which is temporarily closed. The bakery also has plans to open new locations in Dallas and San Antonio, according to its website.

Fans of the ABC investor show Shark Tank might recognize Cinnaholic’s wares. In 2014, the chain’s co-founders appeared on the show and accepted a deal from investor Robert Herjavec that would expand the company by shipping its cinnamon rolls nationwide, only to later change their minds and decide to “focus on expanding our storefronts,” according to a statement on the Cinnaholic website.

Cinnaholic - The Woodlands will be open 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday; 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday; and noon to 7 p.m. on Sundays.