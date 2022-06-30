 clock menu more-arrow no yes

First Ward’s Spring Street Bar Is Closed, But Not For Long

The beer and wine garden will reopen under new ownership in July

by Brittany Britto Garley
The entrance to Spring Street Beer &amp; Wine Garden.
Spring Street Beer & Wine Garden abruptly closed earlier this month, but will reopen under new ownership in July.
First Ward’s Spring Street Beer & Wine Garden closed in June after five years in business, but the neighborhood haunt is soon to return under new ownership.

Known for its lively steakhouse, charming patio area, and its beer and wine offerings, the bar released a statement on its Instagram in late May, announcing that it would close on Tuesday, June 19, but gave little explanation for its closing.

“It was a hard decision to close the bar, our customers became like a family, and it was an honor for us to have you,” the bar owners wrote. “Thank you for making Spring Street Beer & Wine Garden a place where everyone could feel at home.”

This month, though, a new Instagram page has emerged, noting that the bar is now under new ownership. It will reopen with new branding in July, according to the account’s bio.

Eater Houston has reached out to the new and former ownership for comment. Neither have immediately responded.

This article will be updated.

1920 Houston Avenue, , TX 77007 (713) 489-9340 Visit Website

