Dallas-Based Chain ZaLat Pizza Expands Its Cheesy Reach With Two New Houston Locations

The late-night pizza spot promises the same toppings-ladden pies

by Brittany Britto Garley
One boxed buffalo chicken pizza boxed in a ZaLat box, and a simple basil pizza on a metal pan.
Dallas-based pizza chain Zalat is bringing more pies to Houston.
Dallas pizza franchise ZaLat Pizza is spreading its cheesy, toppings-laden goodness to yet another part of the Houston area.

Known for offering inventive takes on pizza, the late-night pizza chain will open its newest Houston location in the Washington Corridor on 4802 Washington Avenue on Tuesday, June 7.

The latest outpost will offer takeout, delivery, and limited seating, and promises pizzas such as the new Pepperoni Masterclass, topped with double servings of beef pepperoni, oregano, cracked black pepper, and chopped garlic; an elote-style pizza, and a spicy Nashville hot chicken and pickle pizza. Zalat’s special Sirancha, a combination of Sriracha and ranch dipping sauce, will also be on the menu.

Khanh Nguyen, who grew up in Houston and attended the University of Houston, first launched ZaLat in Dallas in 2015, and has since been dedicated to a Houston expansion. Nguyen opened the first Houston location in December 2021, and will have opened three other locations this year alone.

ZaLat Pizza founder Khanh Nguyen posing in front of the chain’s logo.
Khanh Nguyen first launched ZaLat in Dallas in 2015.
Its first location in the Woodlands/Shenandoah area at 1620 Research Forest Drive opened in March, serving its pies exclusively through delivery or takeout through the ZaLat website or app. And in April, ZaLat opened its third Houston location in the Heights at 250 W. 20th Street, Suite 300, with limited seating, and options for takeout and delivery.

Cheese will also continue to be an investment. According to a spokesperson, ZaLat pays more for cheese monthly than they do rent.

ZaLat’s newest location Washington Avenue will be open from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sundays; 11 a.m. to midnight Monday through Wednesday, 11 a.m. to 2 a.m. Thursdays, and 11 a.m. to 4 a.m. Friday and Saturday.

