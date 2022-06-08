California’s Rooster & Rice Serves Up Thai-Style Chicken at First Texas Location in Houston

Rooster & Rice expands outside of its home base of California for the first time with an outpost in Houston.

Known for its Thai-style poached chicken and rice, the Asian restaurant will host its grand opening Thursday, June 9, in the Stomping Grounds, a Garden Oaks hub of food, beverage, and retail businesses, and will offer the first 50 guests and all medical employees who visit that day 50 percent-off their order.

Unlike its other 14 locations throughout California, the restaurant will serve an expanded menu, with items like khao tom gai — a rice porridge — fried chicken skins and cutlets, plus a new assortment of Thai chicken salads.

Postino opens new location in Katy

Known for its plethora of bruschetta options, the all-day wine bar and cafe’s newest location opened Monday in the LaCenterra at Cinco Ranch shopping district, at 23501 Cinco Ranch Blvd Ste D100 in Katy. The new 3,900-square-foot outpost will feature a colorful, photo-worthy art wall, and an open-air layout with rollaway glass walls that lead to a patio. Similar to its Heights, Town and Country Village, Uptown, and Montrose locations, the Postino’s Katy establishment will offer paninis, salads, soups, charcuterie boards, and sharable plates, in addition to a robust wine menu, with $6 glasses of wine and $6 pitchers of local beers from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. Weekend brunch, which will feature $6 mimosas and Bellinis, will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekends.

Julep is the only Texas bar named one of North America’s 50 Best Bars

Houston cocktail bar Julep, which was also named a James Beard Award finalist this year, was named No. 46 on North America’s 50 Best bars list. The annual ranking by the 50 Best organization, which features bars across the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and the Caribbean, was announced Tuesday in New York, and features good company, including New York’s attaboy, which came in at No. 1, and Mexico’s Handshake Speakeasy at No. 2. The ranking is decided based on votes from an anonymous “Academy” of 220 bar industry experts from across the continent, according to a release.

Frozen to-go cocktail chain Fat Tuesday to expand in the Houston area

The New Orleans-style frozen cocktail franchise Fat Tuesday has already opened two new locations in the Houston area this year and is planning for six more. Its 8366 Westheimer Road location opened over Memorial Day weekend and its Katy shop at 6841 N. Fry Road opened in late April. A location in the Heights and Humble area, at 9046 Farm to Market 1960 Bypass Road W, are slated to later this year, according to its Google listing.

According to a release, each shop will boast its 18 flavors in frozen drinks, including pina colada, margarita, and 190 Octane, of which guests can mix and match, or even create their own. All drinks can be enjoyed in-store, or guests can take them to-go by ordering in the shop or through the drive-thru.