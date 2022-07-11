International ‘Gastro-Gaming’ Restaurant Eyes Houston’s Midtown for Next Location

A Norway-based international darts hall and restaurant is slated to open a second U.S. location in Houston’s Midtown, according to recent filings. Oche (pronounced “hockey” without the H) debuted its first U.S. outpost in Miami last summer, but it closed after less than a year.

According to an April filing with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation, Oche would reconstruct a 9,260-square-foot space at 3300 Main Street, Suite 160, indicating that Oche will take up residence in The Travis apartment building.

Named for the line that players stand behind when throwing darts, Oche’s various locations feature dart booths that guests can rent, opting for either a traditional game or other dart-centered games. Private and semi-private dart rooms are also available for groups.

Commercial real estate company Madison Marquette will oversee the Houston project, with plans to break ground in June and complete the space by October, according to public records. Neither the real estate company nor Oche company immediately responded to Eater Houston’s requests for comment.

Judging from the influx of darts and gaming pubs, there seems to be intent on bringing more tech-driven darts gaming and high-end pub fare to Houston — and much of it stems from Europe, where darts is a popular pastime. United Kingdom’s Flight Club, which similarly offers hi-tech darts, opened a location in Houston earlier this year.

Oche also has locations in Oslo, Norway; Amsterdam; London; Gothenburg, Sweden; and Fortitude Valley and Melbourne, Australia. Its Miami Beach location, which opened in August 2021, is now permanently closed.