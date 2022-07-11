Houston’s Karbach Brewing Co. Appears to Be Expanding With Two New Restaurants

One of Houston’s largest breweries Karbach Brewing Co. appears to be expanding its food offerings with a new pizzeria and deli.

The brewery giant submitted in May two separate filings with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation to renovate around 7,500 square feet of retail space to create Karbach Pizzeria and Karbach Deli.

Both would be located at 2021 Mangum Road — directly behind and within walking distance of the brewery, which is at 2032 Karbach Street. Still, it’s unclear whether the two entities will be two distinct concepts or combined into one.

Karbach’s media department and the contact for the filing, Dawn Arcieri, did not immediately respond to requests from Eater Houston, but public records indicate that Tomball-based design firm KT Ventures is on board, and construction is slated to begin in August and finish by early 2023.

It’s important to note, though, that the brewery, which was once regarded as the second-fastest growing brewery in the country, already has an impressive menu.

Founded in 2011 by local beer veterans Ken Goodman and Chuck Robertson, the brewery broke ground on a $15 million expansion in 2014, which included a public taproom, an upstairs event space, and a kitchen. A year later, it opened its on-site restaurant, which now offers everything from sweet chili-glazed Korean fried chicken and shrimp po’ boys, to pizzas with dough made with spent grain from Karbach’s brewing system.

In 2016, the brewery was acquired by Anheuser-Busch-InBev for an undisclosed sum — a deal, that according to owners, gave the brewery access to resources that would allow the company to expand.

Eater Houston will update this story when more information is available.