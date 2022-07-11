Chefs for Farmers, a Texas food and wine festival that bridges the talents of local chefs and farmers, will make its way to Houston for the first time this fall, featuring a host of some of Houston’s best culinarians.

The festival, which is partnering with the Houston Food Bank nonprofit, will take over Autry Park at Shepherd and Allen Parkway from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday, October 2, pairing chefs like Top Chef: Houston finalist Evelyn Garcia, Aaron Bludorn of Bludorn, and Niki Vongthong, chef of Hidden Omakase, with farmers to further demonstrate what happens when there’s a focus on seasonal and sustainable food.

Founded in Dallas in 2010, the Chefs for Farmers festival started as a small farm-to-table dinner series before evolving into a large food and wine showcase that raises awareness and support for family farms in Texas.

This year the 21-and-up event will feature tastings, live entertainment, and food pairings, including cocktails, craft beer, and wine.

Tickets go on sale through the festival website starting on Monday, July 11. Early bird VIP tickets ($135 through Friday, July 15) give guests access to the festival an hour early — starting at 1 p.m. Early bird tickets for general admission, which gives entrance at 2 p.m., are available for $99 through Friday, July 15. Tickets will then be available on a limited basis for $150 for VIPs and $115 for general admission.

Some of the Houston chefs featured on this year’s roster include: