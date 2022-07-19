Goode Company Plans Third Tex-Mex Outpost Opening in the Heights

Another Tex-Mex restaurant is headed for the Heights.

Goode Co. Kitchen & Cantina will open its newest outpost at 1801 Yale Street, taking up residence in the Heights neighborhood at the former location of the now-closed Down House bar. The restaurant, which already has locations in the Memorial area and the Woodlands, signed the lease last year and has yet to solidify an opening date, but is set on serving its Tex-Mex classics, including fajitas, enchiladas, crispy tacos, and the Brazos Bottom pecan pie.

Goode Co. Kitchen is the latest opening for Good Company Restaurants, the hospitality group headed by fifth-generation Texan chef Levi Goode. The group — which owns Goode Co. Barbecue, Goode Co. Seafood, Goode Co. Taqueria, and live music venue Goode Company Armadillo Palace — most recently opened Goode Co. Fish Camp in the Woodlands area earlier this year. The seafood restaurant mainly focuses on catches from the gulf, like redfish on the half shell, hearth roasted yellowfin tuna, and deviled crab.

For this Montrose bar, winter is here

While Houstonians reeling from the recent heatwave can’t wait for winter, Montrose bar Present Company is hoping to cool things down with some holiday cheer. The Montrose bar will be hosting “Christmas in July,” through the end of the month with holiday decor and themed drinks, like the frothy “Defrosty the Snowman,” made with coconut water rum, a lime sherbet, coconut puree, and a vegan vanilla ice cream, and the vodka-based “Red Nose Candy,” with passionfruit liqueur, coconut puree, and lemon, lingonberry, and pineapple juices.

And what would Present Company be without a controversial drink? Guests can rev things up with a “Santa on Acid,” made with an in-house horchata, banana cognac, cold brew liqueur, coconut rum, and apple juice. All cocktails are $11.

Hawaiian Lemonade Shop eyeing spot in Kay

Wow Wow Hawaiian Lemonade, a lemonade and smoothie shop from Hawaii, is slated to open a Houston location next year, according to Texas filings. The shop, which has an outpost in Katy, filed for a new space in June at 1922 Greenhouse Road, Suite 1100, with the goal of completing construction by February 2023. Though the Wow Wow folks responded to inquiries from Eater Houston, there’s no word yet on an opening date.

The restaurant will offer fresh-pressed lemonade, including flavors like a classic lemon, lavender blackberry, and watermelon basil, plus coffees, hot teas, and a host of frozen treats, like acai bowls and smoothies. The beverage purveyor, which has locations in Nevada, California, and Arizona, will also offer light fare, including avocado toasts, grain bowls, and both sweet and savory flatbread sandwiches.

Cinnaholic opens another outpost in the Galleria area

Cinnaholic, the national bakery chain known for its edible cookie dough and vegan cinnamon rolls, that recently opened an outpost in the Conroe area, will open another location in Houston’s Sage Plaza, according to a release. Locally opened by area residents Douglas and Maggie Spigolon, the shop will host a grand opening party on Friday, July 29, offering $2 cinnamon rolls per customer from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. that day. Another shop is planned for Sugar Land.