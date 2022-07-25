Houston Heights Vegan Restaurant Verdine to Close its Doors Sunday

Houston’s vegan restaurant Verdine will officially close this week on Sunday, July 31 after nearly four years of business in the Heights.

Owner Stephanie Hoban announced the closing on the restaurant’s social media accounts on July 25, noting that management was given a favorable offer to exit the restaurant’s lease early.

“After a lot of consideration, the offer was compelling to both my partners and I based on a variety of factors,” said Hoban, but she assured diners and Verdine fans that they would soon have another vegan option in the restaurant’s place.

Hoban says the restaurant group taking over the space at 449 West 19th Street operates Japaneiro’s Sushi Bistro and Latin Grill, Jupiter Pizza and Waffles Co., and Guru Burgers and Bowls in the Sugar Land area, which is owned by restaurant partners Robert White and Victor Litwinenko. The duo plans to open another vegan restaurant at what will become Verdine’s former location, Hoban noted.

“Who I handed the baton to next was important to me, and I feel confident in passing this space along to them,” wrote Hoban, adding that her current staff has the opportunity to interview for jobs at the new location.

Verdine officially opened in April 2019, following years of Hoban serving her food at the Urban Harvest Farmer’s Market and through her vegan food truck Ripe Cuisine. Hoban decided to rebrand the truck in 2018 to prepare diners for Verdine’s brick-and-mortar location, where diners came to love her signature items, like orange cauliflower, jackfruit carnitas, and the bistro burger.

After thanking her staff for helping “elevate the Houston vegan scene,” Hoban thanked her Verdine supporters.

“I look forward to saying ‘farewell’ in person this week,” she said.

Diners can get their final fix of Verdine’s offerings this week through Sunday’s brunch, after which the restaurant will close.