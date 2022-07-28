New Popsicle Shop Offers Doughnut-Flavored Frozen Treats in Houston’s East End

Houston native Jonathan Delgado began selling popsicles at Metro stops in the Houston area in 2016 in his traveling freezer. Now, he has his own brick-and-mortar.

Popston, Delgado’s Houston-born popsicle, and gelato company, officially opened at 3401 Harrisburg Boulevard on Saturday, July 23 in the Plant, East End’s mixed-use development hub. The 1,000-square-foot retail space, or what Delgado refers to as his “popsicle factory,” features a colorful walk-up window for customers to purchase their popsicles, which come in rotating flavors for anywhere between $2.50 and $7 each.

Seasonal favorites include pistachio and rosewater, while guests can expect mangonada Tajín, fresh watermelon, passion guava mango, orange-salted lemonade, and blueberry mojito year-round. The popsicles also come in creamy gelato flavors, like mascarpone with berries, salted caramel cajeta, cookies and cream, birthday cake, and Shipley’s doughnuts.

Though always a fan of ice cream, Delgado reportedly started the business by accident.

According to an interview with VoyageHouston, Delgado’s son had busted his lip on a coffee table. Doctors at the time recommended Delgado give him a cold treat to help heal his lip, but when searching for a popsicle at the grocery store, Delgado and his wife were not impressed by the ingredients. Instead of a store-bought option, Delgado told VoyageHouston that he decided to make his own, using fruits and veggies and popsicle molds he purchased.

It was a hit, he said, and with the urging of his wife and mother-in-law, Delgado decided to start his own popsicle business after being laid off from his job.

Following rejection by local markets and events, Delgado resorted to pushing a cart around town — often staking out at the Metro stop close to the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston, selling his frozen treats to passersby. Eventually, the MFAH became a vendor, selling his popsicles inside one of its cafes, and Delgado began hosting pop-ups around the city.

His storefront, coming almost six years later, is a dream come true.

“I love the community,” Delgado said in a statement. “Everyone has welcomed POPSTON with open arms and has made me feel like part of the neighborhood from the start.”

Popston is open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, and from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday through Sunday. Guests can receive a 10 percent discount off their purchases if they arrive by bicycle, foot, or the Metro Rail.