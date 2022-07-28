 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

New Popsicle Shop Offers Doughnut-Flavored Frozen Treats in Houston’s East End

From traveling freezer to brick-and-mortar, Popston now has a permanent home

by Brittany Britto Garley
Popston popsicles decorated with orange slizes, chocolate drizzles, Oreos, and kiwi.
Popston serves a mix of creative popsicles and gelato-styled pops.
Houston native Jonathan Delgado began selling popsicles at Metro stops in the Houston area in 2016 in his traveling freezer. Now, he has his own brick-and-mortar.

Popston, Delgado’s Houston-born popsicle, and gelato company, officially opened at 3401 Harrisburg Boulevard on Saturday, July 23 in the Plant, East End’s mixed-use development hub. The 1,000-square-foot retail space, or what Delgado refers to as his “popsicle factory,” features a colorful walk-up window for customers to purchase their popsicles, which come in rotating flavors for anywhere between $2.50 and $7 each.

Two people using a scooter in front of Popston.
Popston, which got its start in traveling freezers by local metro stops, will offer customers who travel to the shop by foot, bike, or Metrorail a 10 percent discount on their purchase.
Seasonal favorites include pistachio and rosewater, while guests can expect mangonada Tajín, fresh watermelon, passion guava mango, orange-salted lemonade, and blueberry mojito year-round. The popsicles also come in creamy gelato flavors, like mascarpone with berries, salted caramel cajeta, cookies and cream, birthday cake, and Shipley’s doughnuts.

Though always a fan of ice cream, Delgado reportedly started the business by accident.

According to an interview with VoyageHouston, Delgado’s son had busted his lip on a coffee table. Doctors at the time recommended Delgado give him a cold treat to help heal his lip, but when searching for a popsicle at the grocery store, Delgado and his wife were not impressed by the ingredients. Instead of a store-bought option, Delgado told VoyageHouston that he decided to make his own, using fruits and veggies and popsicle molds he purchased.

It was a hit, he said, and with the urging of his wife and mother-in-law, Delgado decided to start his own popsicle business after being laid off from his job.

Following rejection by local markets and events, Delgado resorted to pushing a cart around town — often staking out at the Metro stop close to the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston, selling his frozen treats to passersby. Eventually, the MFAH became a vendor, selling his popsicles inside one of its cafes, and Delgado began hosting pop-ups around the city.

His storefront, coming almost six years later, is a dream come true.

“I love the community,” Delgado said in a statement. “Everyone has welcomed POPSTON with open arms and has made me feel like part of the neighborhood from the start.”

Popston is open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, and from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday through Sunday. Guests can receive a 10 percent discount off their purchases if they arrive by bicycle, foot, or the Metro Rail.

3401 Harrisburg Boulevard, Houston, TX 77003 Visit Website

