 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Bun B’s Trill Burgers Wins Good Morning America’s Best Burger Competition

The Houston burger pop-up, and soon-to-be brick-and-mortar, now boasts the “best burger in America”

by Brittany Britto Garley

After beating out Burger-Chan in a local “smash burger smackdown,” Houston rapper Bun B’s burger joint Trill Burgers was named the winner of Good Morning America’s “United States of Burgers” competition, earning his patties the title of the best burger in America.

The official announcement was made the morning of Friday, July 29, in Times Square, New York, when Bun B (also known as Bernard Freeman) and Trill Burgers chef Mike Pham went head to head against the other finalists, including Philadelphia’s Lucky’s Last Chance, the Companion in Atlanta, and Babe’s Meat & Counter of Miami.

Trill Burgers received three out of the five votes from the judges, which included celebrity chef and TV personality Gina Neely, former NFL running back Tiki Barber, former NBA player Jalen Rose, WWE wrestler Titus O’Neil, and ABC anchor Sam Champion.

Trill Burgers partner Andy Ngyen, Bun B, and chef Mike Pham holding a large $10,000 check.
Trill Burgers partner Andy Ngyen, Bun B, and chef Mike Pham won the title of “best burger in America” and $10,000 as a part of Good Morning America’s “United States of Burgers” competition.
Scurfield Group

“It’s so surreal that it doesn’t make sense,” Bun B said in a statement following the show. “To be in Times Square having won the best burger in America live on Good Morning America, it’s not even in the realm of things that we would have imagined for this brand. We just wanted to put in hard work and be justified for what we did, and today we got the ultimate validation. I can’t wait to bring this burger to America.”

The Trill Burgers team at work during Good Morning America’s “United States of Burgers” competition.
Trill Burgers’s smash burger is now award-winning.
Scurfield Group

Trill Burgers, which has largely operated on the road as a pop-up restaurant since launching in August 2021, will next hold its pop-up at New York’s Rock the Bells music festival and is slated to open a brick-and-mortar sometime this year.

More From Eater Houston

The Latest

Houston’s Newest Vietnamese Drive-Thru Plans Second Location Following Owners’ $1 Million Win

By Brittany Britto Garley

Houston’s 11-Year-Old Butcher Shop and Cafe Revival Market Will Close Sunday

By Brittany Britto Garley

New Popsicle Shop Offers Doughnut-Flavored Frozen Treats in Houston’s East End

By Brittany Britto Garley

Southern Fine Dining Restaurant Heads to Houston with Women-Led Kitchen

By Brittany Britto Garley

Houston Hip Hop Legend Bun B’s Burgers Are in the Running for ‘Best in America’

By Brittany Britto Garley

Houston Heights Vegan Restaurant Verdine to Close Its Doors Sunday

By Brittany Britto Garley

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Eater Houston newsletter

The freshest news from the local food world