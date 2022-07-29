 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Houston’s 11-Year-Old Butcher Shop and Cafe Revival Market Will Close Sunday

A new restaurant will open its place later this year

by Brittany Britto Garley
A glass counter displaying different cuts of meat at Revival Market.
Houston’s Revival Market will close Sunday.
Ralph Smith Photography

Houston butcher shop and cafe Revival Market will close this weekend on Sunday, July 31, after 11 years in business, but another restaurant will soon take its place.

Agricole Hospitality, the restaurant group behind other local restaurants, including Heights’ Eight Row Flint and Coltivare, decided not to renew the lease at 550 Heights Boulevard after its owners Morgan Weber, Ryan Pera, and Vincent Huyn assessed its future, according to a release.

Layne Cruz, who most recently served as Revival Market’s general manager, however, will take over the space and will develop a new restaurant that will open later this year. The new establishment will be separate from Agricole Hospitality, according to a spokesperson, but Cruz said in a statement that she plans to keep much of the foundation of Revival intact.

The new establishment will continue serving an assortment of wines, coffees, and a rotation of dishes similar to Revival, but with an updated interior, and will offer employees who worked at Revival an opportunity to continue working at the new project.

In the meantime, the space, which will close for renovations starting Monday, August 1, will serve to-go coffee from 7 a.m. until 11 a.m. daily.

Dates for a grand opening will be announced in the coming weeks.

Foursquare

Revival Market

550 Heights Boulevard, , TX 77007 (713) 880-8463 Visit Website

More From Eater Houston

The Latest

Houston’s Newest Vietnamese Drive-Thru Plans Second Location Following Owners’ $1 Million Win

By Brittany Britto Garley

Bun B’s Trill Burgers Wins Good Morning America’s Best Burger Competition

By Brittany Britto Garley

New Popsicle Shop Offers Doughnut-Flavored Frozen Treats in Houston’s East End

By Brittany Britto Garley

Southern Fine Dining Restaurant Heads to Houston with Women-Led Kitchen

By Brittany Britto Garley

Houston Hip Hop Legend Bun B’s Burgers Are in the Running for ‘Best in America’

By Brittany Britto Garley

Houston Heights Vegan Restaurant Verdine to Close Its Doors Sunday

By Brittany Britto Garley

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Eater Houston newsletter

The freshest news from the local food world