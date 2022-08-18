 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

ReikiNa’s Pop-Up Series Reignites Its Tasting Experience in Fourth Ward Coffee Shop

Available three nights a week, the series will feature a five-course prix fixe menu that rotates every three months

by Brittany Britto Garley
A chef mixing flour with egg yolk.
ReikiNa will return with a weekly small-seated pop-up series.
Dylan Scardino

Following a brief closure, Montrose restaurant ReikiNa will reopen — this time, hosting a series of pop-ups with a rotating pre-fixe menu crafted by its chef, former Uchi prep cook, Thomas Stacy.

Operating out of Native Coffee at 1712 West Dallas Street in Fourth Ward, ReikiNa will serve dishes inspired by a range of cuisines from around the world, with a new lineup debuting every two months, according to a release. The pop-ups will host up to eight guests at three seatings — at 6 p.m., 7:15 p.m., and 8:30 p.m. — on Thursday through Saturday.

yellowtail sashimi plated in three small bowls.
ReikiNa’s first course with be yellowtail sashimi served with apricot jam, tamari, olive oil, and crispy potato.
Dylan Scardino

Priced at $100 per person, the first five-course menu iteration will include:

  • Yellowtail sashimi with apricot jam, tamari, olive oil, and crispy potato
  • Sesame Caesar salad with pickled kohlrabi, cherry tomato, and burnt sourdough
  • Smoked cod agnolotti with bonito flake cream sauce
  • Smoked RC Ranch Wagyu with kalbi mustard greens and miso potato
  • Nectarine icebox pie with a homemade marshmallow and vanilla egg custard
A slice of nectarine icebox pie on a small plate.
ReikiNa’s first pop-up dinner iteration will end with nectarine icebox pie for dessert.
Dylan Scardino

Though alcohol will not be served, Guests will have the option to BYOB. Reservations, made on resy.com, are encouraged.

With a name derived from an invented combination of Japanese words that come to mean “derived snacks,” ReikiNa’s restaurant first opened in July 2021 in Houston’s CityCentre.

According to Houston Food Finder, the restaurant wasn’t without its problems. Guests dined at a community table, making the experience less intimate. A planned walk-in-lounge at the front of the restaurant never came to fruition, and the restaurant could be difficult to find given that there was no signage directing guests to its second-floor location, Food Finder wrote.

During the pandemic, Stacy turned ReikiNa into a private tasting menu pop-up series, which has inspired its most recent rendition. The chef said in a statement that ReikiNa’s evolution was a learning experience that’s helped inform how he wants to move forward with his brainchild. “I want to do it a bit differently this time — more rustic, with fewer courses, larger portions, and the option for guests to sit at their own table,” Stacy says.

Though there’s no set date, Stacy plans to eventually open a brick-and-mortar again, according to a release.

Native Coffee

1712 West Dallas Street, Houston, Texas 77019 Visit Website

ReikiNa

1712 West Dallas Street, Houston, TX 77019 Visit Website

More From Eater Houston

The Latest

Ridiculously Cheerful Coffee Shop With Cult Following Pushes Kindness in Houston’s Montrose

By Brittany Britto Garley

A New Orleans-Style Cafe With Muffulettas Is Replacing Heights’ Beloved Revival Market

By Brittany Britto Garley

Texas Hot Chicken Chain Fries Up Two More Houston Locations

By Brittany Britto Garley

Peruvian and Japanese Flavors Merge at This New Houston Hot Spot

By Brittany Britto Garley

Houston Bar Transforms Into Restaurant With Naan Pizzas and Flashy Cocktails

By Brittany Britto Garley

Houston Tex-Mex Royalty to Open New Cantina-Style Restaurant in Bellaire

By Brittany Britto Garley

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Eater Houston newsletter

The freshest news from the local food world