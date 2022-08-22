Killen’s Barbecue to Take Over Peer Restaurant’s Building in Cypress

Award-winning barbecue empire Killen’s Barbecue is expanding beyond the Woodlands and Pearland — this time, with a location in Cypress.

The restaurant will take over Burro & Bull, a peer barbecue purveyor launched by John and Veronica Avila, the owners of Henderson & Kane General Store.

Killen’s owner Ronnie Killen hinted at the expansion on social media on Sunday, August 22, posting a picture of Burro & Bull, with the caption “Can anyone build a 1000 gallon offset in 30 days?”

According to the Houston Chronicle, Killen said the new store could open as early as a month-and-a-half, and that the Avilas pulled out of its Burro & Bull partnership to instead focus on expanding their retail store and barbecue shop, Henderson & Kane at 715 Henderson Street.

The Avilas will open a second location at Houston Farmers Market early next year around February. The 5,000-square-foot outpost will replace original Canino Produce’s prominent space at 2520 Airline Drive in the front of the market, where it will continue selling its many retail products and barbecue.