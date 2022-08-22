 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Killen’s Barbecue to Take Over Peer Restaurant’s Building in Cypress

The barbecue joint will open its third outpost in the former Burro & Bull building

by Brittany Britto Garley
A meat tray with brisket, sausage, a beef rib, and pork ribs, surrounded by sides, including mac and cheese, creamed corn, beans, barbecue sauce, and trays of jalapenos and onions.
Killen’s Barbecue is expanding, opening its third location in the Houston area in Cypress.
Kimberly Park

Award-winning barbecue empire Killen’s Barbecue is expanding beyond the Woodlands and Pearland — this time, with a location in Cypress.

The restaurant will take over Burro & Bull, a peer barbecue purveyor launched by John and Veronica Avila, the owners of Henderson & Kane General Store.

Killen’s owner Ronnie Killen hinted at the expansion on social media on Sunday, August 22, posting a picture of Burro & Bull, with the caption “Can anyone build a 1000 gallon offset in 30 days?”

According to the Houston Chronicle, Killen said the new store could open as early as a month-and-a-half, and that the Avilas pulled out of its Burro & Bull partnership to instead focus on expanding their retail store and barbecue shop, Henderson & Kane at 715 Henderson Street.

The Avilas will open a second location at Houston Farmers Market early next year around February. The 5,000-square-foot outpost will replace original Canino Produce’s prominent space at 2520 Airline Drive in the front of the market, where it will continue selling its many retail products and barbecue.

Killen's BBQ

3613 East Broadway Street, , TX 77581 (281) 485-2272 Visit Website

