Artsy Houston Restaurant Serves Smoked Bone Marrow Burger and Oysters Topped With 24-Karat Gold

Rosland’s Bar & Grill will also serve sandwiches, seafood, and prime cuts of meat

by Brittany Britto Garley
Rosland’s Legacy Burger with a side of fries, with a painting of Rosland in a red dress and hat in the background.
Rosland’s $26 Legacy burger is topped with a five-mushroom confit, bone marrow, foie gras truffle butter, creamy boursin and goat cheeses, peppers, and more.
Brittany Meisner

Houston’s newly opened Rosland’s Grill & Bar is getting creative with both its decor and its dishes.

The Washington Avenue restaurant, which opened on August 9 at 903 Durham Drive, is offering the gamut of cuisine — from seafood and sandwiches to prime cuts of meats, including rib-eyes, filets, and prime rib — all carved in-house.

But the restaurant’s more bold and decadent options are something to behold. In addition to its Oysters and Bubbles dish — a plating of East Coast oysters complimented by a combination of champagne, saffron and citrus foam, white sturgeon caviar, and 24-karat gold — the restaurant is also offering a $26 burger with a laundry list of sumptuous ingredients.

Rosland’s oysters on the half shell, served over ice, with someone using tweezers to top with 24-karat gold.
Rosland’s Grill & Bar is an ode to hardworking Houstonians.
Brittany Meisner

Served atop a toasted challah bun, the indulgent Legacy burger consists of a sirloin patty topped with smoked bone marrow, five-mushroom confit, foie gras truffle butter, truffle goat cheese, creamy Boursin, marinated heirloom tomatoes, Dijon horseradish aioli, and peppadew peppers.

Restaurateur Don Cristopher of DKC Companies and his wife Kim dreamed up the restaurant’s fictional namesake — a confident, headstrong woman named Rosland who comes from a generation of Houston women and has built a reputation for giving back, rescuing animals, and enjoying art, according to a release. Local artists including Kenneth Pierson reportedly helped bring the story to life with paintings of Rosland’s throughout the 6,000-square-foot restaurant, along with images of her friends, the city skyline, and a dedication to Straydog — a non-profit, no-kill dog shelter that the Cristophers support.

Rosland’s three-layer Chef C’s Chocolate Shock cake, with a side of mousse topped with a flower.
Desserts at Rosland’s, like the Chef C’s Chocolate Shock cake, are just as indulgent.
Brittany Meiser

The Rosland character was intended to be also symbolic of the restaurant’s intent to cater to hardworking Houstonians, particularly those working the night shifts. Rosland’s had planned to open late — some nights, until 2 a.m. — but weeks after opening, management ultimately decided to shift its hours earlier to accommodate its clientele, according to a spokesperson.

Rosland’s will be open from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Monday through Thursday; 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Fridays; 10 a.m. to midnight on Saturdays; and 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Sundays.

Rosland's Grill & Bar

903 Durham Drive, Houston, Texas 77007 Visit Website

