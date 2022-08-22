 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Popular Heights Bar to Bring Ranch Water-Bragging Rights to Houston’s Second Ward

Plus, a return from Low Tide Kitchen & Bar and Spring Street Beer and Social Garden

by Brittany Britto Garley
Eight Row Flint’s bar, which displays barrels and various bottles of liquor.
Known for its Ranch Waters and collection of agave spirits, Heights bar Eight Row Flint is bringing its reputation to Houston’s Second Ward.
Agricole Hospitality

Agricole Hospitality, the restaurant group responsible for the Heights’ Coltivare, recently announced that they will open a second location of its Heights bar Eight Row Flint in Second Ward this fall.

Located at 4501 Harrisburg Boulevard, just East of Downtown on the MetroRail’s Greenline, the restaurant will continue serving its signature cocktails and collection of whiskey and agave-based liquor at its new spot, and will also feature a full kitchen to expand its food offerings, which include tortillas that are made in-house.

The bar’s flagship, which was opened in 2015 by Agricole’s Morgan Weber, Ryan Pera, and Vincent Huynh, has earned the reputation of being one of the first bars in the country to serve Ranch Water, a cocktail made with sotol, lime juice, lime oleo, salt, and Topo Chico. Get the recipe from Punch here.

Spring Street Beer Garden reopens undergoes rebranding

The First Ward bar Spring Street Beer & Wine Garden, which closed in June, reopened on August 17 under new management as the Spring Street Beer and “Social Garden.” The establishment, which also debuted a new look replete with floral decor and greenery, is now open seven days a week, serving classic cocktails like Ranch Waters and Old Fashioneds, and signature combinations of its own, including a Strawberry Sunset, made with strawberry-infused vodka, lemon juice, and Topo Chico, and a Chocolate Old Fashion, a combination of George Dickel Rye, and chocolate and orange bitters.

Hours are 3 p.m. to midnight Monday through Thursday; 3 p.m. to 2 a.m. on Fridays; 11 a.m. to 2 a.m. on Saturdays, and 11 a.m. to midnight on Sundays.

Shuttered Finn Hall restaurant returns with Spring Branch location

Seafood and Southern dish-focused restaurant Low Tide Kitchen & Bar has returned with its own location at 2030A Bingle Road in Spring Branch. The restaurant, which debuted as a food stall in Downtown’s Finn Hall in December 2018 before shuttering during the pandemic, opens Monday, August 22, dishing out seafood, like fresh catches, oyster nachos, scallops benedict, while also offering a combination of Southern favorites, like shrimp and grits, fried chicken and pancakes, and more casual fare like burgers.

Guests can take advantage of discounted drinks and menu items during its “early bird” happy hour from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Kids are also welcome; the children’s menu features a fried shrimp basket, mac and cheese, chicken tenders, and cheeseburgers.

Low Tide Kitchen &amp; Bar’s shrimp and grits, with Gulf shrimp, grits, onions, mushrooms, and bacon,.
Low Tide Kitchen & Bar’s also puts emphasis on Southern favorites, like shrimp and grits and chicken dinners.
Low Tide Kitchen & Bar

The restaurant will serve dinner from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday and on Sundays, and from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Friday and Saturdays. Hours will eventually include breakfast, lunch, and weekend brunches.

Spring Street Beer and Social Garden

1920 Houston Avenue, , TX 77007 (713) 489-9340 Visit Website

Low Tide Kitchen & Bar

2030A Bingle Road, Houston, TX 77055 Visit Website
Foursquare

Eight Row Flint

1039 Yale Street, , TX 77008 (832) 767-4002 Visit Website

More From Eater Houston

The Latest

Artsy Houston Restaurant Serves Smoked Bone Marrow Burger and Oysters Topped With 24-Karat Gold

By Brittany Britto Garley

Killen’s Barbecue to Take Over Peer Restaurant’s Building in Cypress

By Brittany Britto Garley

Ridiculously Cheerful Coffee Shop With Cult Following Pushes Kindness in Houston’s Montrose

By Brittany Britto Garley

ReikiNa’s Pop-Up Series Reignites Its Tasting Experience in Fourth Ward Coffee Shop

By Brittany Britto Garley

A New Orleans-Style Cafe With Muffulettas Is Replacing Heights’ Beloved Revival Market

By Brittany Britto Garley

Texas Hot Chicken Chain Fries Up Two More Houston Locations

By Brittany Britto Garley

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Eater Houston newsletter

The freshest news from the local food world