Popular Heights Bar to Bring Ranch Water-Bragging Rights to Houston’s Second Ward

Agricole Hospitality, the restaurant group responsible for the Heights’ Coltivare, recently announced that they will open a second location of its Heights bar Eight Row Flint in Second Ward this fall.

Located at 4501 Harrisburg Boulevard, just East of Downtown on the MetroRail’s Greenline, the restaurant will continue serving its signature cocktails and collection of whiskey and agave-based liquor at its new spot, and will also feature a full kitchen to expand its food offerings, which include tortillas that are made in-house.

The bar’s flagship, which was opened in 2015 by Agricole’s Morgan Weber, Ryan Pera, and Vincent Huynh, has earned the reputation of being one of the first bars in the country to serve Ranch Water, a cocktail made with sotol, lime juice, lime oleo, salt, and Topo Chico. Get the recipe from Punch here.

Spring Street Beer Garden reopens undergoes rebranding

The First Ward bar Spring Street Beer & Wine Garden, which closed in June, reopened on August 17 under new management as the Spring Street Beer and “Social Garden.” The establishment, which also debuted a new look replete with floral decor and greenery, is now open seven days a week, serving classic cocktails like Ranch Waters and Old Fashioneds, and signature combinations of its own, including a Strawberry Sunset, made with strawberry-infused vodka, lemon juice, and Topo Chico, and a Chocolate Old Fashion, a combination of George Dickel Rye, and chocolate and orange bitters.

Hours are 3 p.m. to midnight Monday through Thursday; 3 p.m. to 2 a.m. on Fridays; 11 a.m. to 2 a.m. on Saturdays, and 11 a.m. to midnight on Sundays.

Shuttered Finn Hall restaurant returns with Spring Branch location

Seafood and Southern dish-focused restaurant Low Tide Kitchen & Bar has returned with its own location at 2030A Bingle Road in Spring Branch. The restaurant, which debuted as a food stall in Downtown’s Finn Hall in December 2018 before shuttering during the pandemic, opens Monday, August 22, dishing out seafood, like fresh catches, oyster nachos, scallops benedict, while also offering a combination of Southern favorites, like shrimp and grits, fried chicken and pancakes, and more casual fare like burgers.

Guests can take advantage of discounted drinks and menu items during its “early bird” happy hour from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Kids are also welcome; the children’s menu features a fried shrimp basket, mac and cheese, chicken tenders, and cheeseburgers.

The restaurant will serve dinner from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday and on Sundays, and from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Friday and Saturdays. Hours will eventually include breakfast, lunch, and weekend brunches.