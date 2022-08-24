 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Houston’s Downtown Food Court Finn Hall Is Back and Bigger Than Ever

Expect cold-pressed juices, Hawaiian-style Bento boxes, hot chicken sandwiches, and more

by Brittany Britto Garley
A Maui Bento Box spread of sliders, Loco Moco, an Ahi poke bowl, and more.
Houston’s Finn Hall has already welcomed Maui Bento Box, a fast-casual restaurant that serves Hawaiian-style fare and Bento boxes.
Mary Ann Cuellar

Downtown’s 20,000-square-foot food court, Finn Hall, is expanding its offerings, with four new restaurants this fall, including Maui Bento Box, Cranky Carrot Juice Co., Pecking Order, and Craft Burger, which returns to the food hall after closing during the pandemic.

Following the openings of these restaurants, food hall, which features a full bar, will have a total of nine food establishments, including Greenway Coffee, Papalo Taqueria, Yong, Pizza Zquare, and Swallow’s Nestan improvement considering the hall’s series of closures following the pandemic, according to previous Eater Houston reports.

Here’s a rundown of what to expect:

  • The 712 Main Street venue recently welcomed Maui Bento Box, a restaurant that sells Hawaiian-style bento boxes and dishes, with items like Ahu tuna poke and Loco Moco bento boxes. Maui Bento Box is open from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekdays.
  • Cranky Carrot Juice Co, which currently operates out from a commercial kitchen space, will sell cold-pressed fruit and vegetable juices, wellness shots, nut milks, smoothies, toasts, and cold brew lattes at its first brick-and-mortar location in Finn starting in September.
An assortment of cold-pressed juices from Cranky Carrot Juice Co.
Cranky Carrot Juice Co. offers an assortment of ready-made cold-pressed juices, cleanses, and shots.
Julie Soefer Photography
  • The chicken-focused Pecking Order will also open in October, serving a variety of different sandwiches and dishes, including a buttermilk fried chicken sandwich, a rendition of Nashville hot chicken, rotisserie chicken, and grilled jerk chicken. The restaurant is from chef Shannen Tune, who was praised for a fried chicken dish during an appearance on Food Network’s Chopped. Pecking will be open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on weekdays.
A layout of Pecking Order’s fried chicken, fried chicken sandwiches, and rotisserie chicken, plus two Craft Burger’s burgers — one topped with bacon and a fried egg.
Chef Shannon Tune will also bring back Craft Burger, and his latest chicken-focused restaurant, Pecking Order, to Finn Hall.
Julie Soefer Photography
  • Tune’s burger joint Craft Burger and its decadent burgers, like the truffle butter Juicy Lucy — which is topped with smoked gouda and white cheddar cheese curds — will also make its return in August. Craft Burger will be open from 11 a.m. to p.m.

Finn Hall is also set to extend its hours this fall, staying open from 7:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. on weekdays, and from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturdays starting in September.

Finn Hall

712 Main street, , TX 77002 Visit Website

