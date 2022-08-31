Canadian Coffee House and Bakery Opens First Texas Location in Katy

Texans can soon experience Tim Hortons’s Canadian coffee and doughnut offerings in Katy.

Starting on Friday, September 9, the Canadian coffee shop and bakery chain will begin serving its array of hot and iced coffees, doughnuts, and made-to-order breakfast sandwiches at its first Texas location at 21811 Clay Road in Katy, just off the Grand Parkway Toll Road. As a part of its grand opening, it will welcome its first 50 guests with free iced and hot coffee for a year.

The restaurant, which will also sell its cold brews with cold foam, hot and iced lattes, and energy infusions, will be open from 5 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily.

Local Table’s family-friendly dining empire relocates flagship in Katy’s Cinco Ranch

Local Table, a Houston area restaurant known for its ample food options, will move its flagship to another location in Cinco Ranch this fall — offering its largest space yet.

Located outside of the La Centerra shopping center at 24033 Cinco Ranch Boulevard, the 14,500-square-foot restaurant will feature a massive patio and the largest private dining room of all its outposts, seating 60 people. Cinco Ranch’s Local Table will also be the first location to host the “Local Bar” in conjunction with the restaurant, featuring an expanded cocktail menu and wine list.

Guests can expect the restaurant to offer lunch and dinner daily, with gluten-free, vegan, and vegetarian dishes, plus wood-fired pizzas, wraps, sandwiches, and gooey dips, like its cast-iron baked goat cheese dip. Local Table will also offer brunch on weekends.

Local Table’s relocation is part of a major expansion for restaurant group Eat Local Concepts, which plans to open its fifth location in the Woodlands at 4223 Research Forest Drive later this year, according to a release. The family-owned restaurant group first opened Local Table in Cinco Ranch in April 2016, later launching locations in Cypress in 2018, Fulshear in 2020, and Garden Oaks/Oak Forest in 2021.

1751 Sea and Bar restaurant gets new executive chef with Michelin-star experience

Matthew Young, who previously worked at Houston’s Sixty Vines and the local outpost of Guard & Grace, was recently announced as the new executive chef of 1751 Sea and Bar in the Heights. Previously, Young worked at fine dining establishments, including Denver’s Guard and Grace and Michelin-starred restaurants Michael Mina in San Franciso and Alinea in Chicago. He will display his talents at 1751 this fall, where he’ll craft the restaurant’s new menu.

Owned by Houston-based hospitality group Sambrooks Management, which also operates Candente and the Pit Room, 1751 is known for its seafood options, including a selection of oysters available at its raw bar, and an impressive gin collection, featuring more than 150 different varieties.

New coffee shop headed for Spring Town Center

Arkansas-based coffee chain 7 Brew plans to open a new coffee shop with a double drive-thru in the Spring area, according to a press release from NewQuest Properties. The commercial real estate agency and the coffee company are planning to break ground on a 31,400-square-foot space along Kukendahl Road sometime in early 2023, which would make this the first 7 Brew outpost in the Houston area and the second in Texas. According to a statement from NewQuest’s vice president Kevin Sims, however, there are plans to open additional locations, so more 7 Brews could be on their way.

Chicken salad restaurant franchise opens 12th Houston area location

Chicken Salad Chick, an Alabama-born fast food chain that dishes out dozens of flavors of chicken salad, salads, soups, sandwiches, and desserts, is slated to open its 12th location in the Houston area. Located at 5310 Weslayan Street, this new West University Place outpost will celebrate with a grand opening on September 13. The first 100 guests will get free chicken salad for a year, and the location is planning additional giveaways through Saturday.

The restaurant will be open from 10:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

Burger joint hosts a charitable opening in the Woodlands

California-based, fast-casual restaurant the Stand opened its first Texas location in the Woodlands earlier this month with a fundraiser that raised $7,800 for the Montgomery County Food Band and Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion. The restaurant will continue its philanthropic spirit, donating 25 percent of its proceeds in September to additional fundraisers.