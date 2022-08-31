Shaquille O’Neal to Open Texas’s First Big Chicken Restaurant in Houston

NBA Hall-of-Famer Shaquille O’Neal is bringing his Big Chicken chain to Texas, and his first brick-and-mortar is slated for Houston’s Westchase area.

Located in Woodland Square at 9660 Westheimer Road, Suite #250, near the El Tiempo on South Gessner Road, this Houston outpost of Big Chicken could open as early as the end of 2022 or early 2023, according to a spokesperson. But this location will certainly not be the last for Clutch City.

The three co-owners Noordin Jhaver, Fazil Malik, and Frank Malik said in a statement that the outpost will be the first of many in the city to serve up chicken dishes and comfort foods — a fusion of O’Neal’s childhood favorites and popular eats today, including crispy chicken sandwiches, chicken tenders, Cheez-It-crusted mac and cheese, and shakes. Some of Big Chicken’s signature items include a “Shaq Attack” chicken sandwich topped with pepper jack cheese, jalapeno coleslaw, and spicy chipotle barbecue sauce; the mac and cheese-loaded “Charles Barkley” with crispy fried onions and roasted garlic aioli; and “Dirty” fries that are covered in cheese, bacon, banana peppers, and chipotle barbecue sauce.

Partners for more than 30 years, Jhaver and the Maliks are bringing their extensive experience within the industry to see to Big Chicken’s growth. The Maliks own gas station and convenience company Northwest Petroleum, and Skylark Construction, a retail and restaurant development and construction company; while Jhaver is the CEO of Texas restaurant and retail real-estate ownership company, Dew Real Estate Holdings, LLC, and operates more than 50 Sonic restaurants, with 45 new locations on the way.

In Texas alone, Shaq and his Big Chicken’s co-owners have plans to flood the Lone Star state with at least 50 locations in the largest metro areas, including Dallas, San Antonio, and Austin, which already has a location in the Moody Center arena. Across the country, the chain has plans to expand with more than 150 locations in various states, including California, Florida, Idaho, Illinois, Nevada, Ohio, Oklahoma, Utah, and Tennessee.

Currently, Big Chicken already has locations in Las Vegas, Los Angeles, two Carnival cruise ships, and arenas in Seattle and New York.