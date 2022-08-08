Here’s Where to Score Bun B’s Award-Winning Trill Burger in Houston [Update]

Update: August 24, 12 p.m.: This article was updated to include details about the postponement of Trill Burgers’ second August pop-up.

Following Houston legend and rapper Bun B’s big Good Morning America win last week that deemed his burger brand Trill Burgers’ smash burger the best in America, a reasonable question for many locals is: how can I get that burger?

After all, the award-winning burger — even before its national title — has been a bit hard to come by.

Since launching in August 2021, Trill Burger — the brainchild of Bun (formally known as Bernard James Freeman), restaurateur Andy Nguyen of Bored & Hungry, and publicist Nick Scurfield — has largely operated on the road as a pop-up venturing off to music festivals, including California’s Coachella and Rolling Loud in Miami, and most recently made its debut at the first-ever “hip hop food court” at LL Cool J’s Rock The Bells festival in New York.

The last pop-up here in Houston, however, was in May. But lucky for Houstonians, Trill Burger is making a hometown stop this August after smashing some of its burger competition.

The burger joint will host a pop-up at 8th Wonder Brewery (2202 Dallas Street) from noon to 6 p.m. on Sunday, August 14, sell its full menu of seasoned fries and smash burgers on a first-come, first-served basis, including its grilled onion burger, its vegan smash burger, and its OG Trill Burger, a combination of 44 Farms Texas beef topped with its signature Trill sauce and pickles on a Martin’s potato roll bun.

In collaboration with the City of Houston (and ahead of Bun’s birthday on August 30), Trill Burgers had also planned to host a celebration at Houston City Hall on Sunday, August 28, promising all its menu highlights, plus more bites from some of Bun B’s favorite food trucks. However, the event was postponed Tuesday night, August 23 due to concerns about inclement weather, according to a spokesperson.

The representative stated that a rescheduled pop-up is being considered for mid-September.

If you missed out on the initial event, the burger pop-up is slated to open a brick-and-mortar in Houston this year, though no specific date has been revealed.