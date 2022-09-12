Play With Fire at This Katy Grilling Studio

Whether it be in a pit, a campfire, or a good old pile of wood, Texans seem to love to play with fire, and at this new Katy restaurant and studio, fire fanatics are welcomed.

Flavors on Fire, a reservations-only open-fire studio opened in late August, is teaching home cooks in Texas how to grill.

Diners who want the hands-on experience can start at one of the studio’s two XL Big Green Egg grills (in the comfort of air conditioning), or choose to instead sit back and watch the professional chefs demonstrate the technique of open-fire cooking in a chef’s table-like event with a wine pairing for up to 15 people.

Chef-owner Tim van Ee, who is originally from the Netherlands, says he decided to launch the new venture following his own passion for fire. Van Ee began grilling in Philadelphia in his backyard, which soon became a favorite pastime that he taught to others at their homes. The hobby eventually grew into a side business, with van Ee shipping ingredient kits and hosting zoom classes during the pandemic before he decided to quit his job two years ago and dedicate himself to teaching the basics of grilling full-time.

Now, at his studio in Old Katy, van Ee and his chef instructors are teaching hands-on cooking classes to adults and children.

With diners’ ability to choose the theme of their cooking experience, the menu varies daily, with items like charcoal-seasoned, butter-basted steaks, a smokey grilled corn salad, and a grill-baked chocolate lava cake.