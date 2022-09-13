Let These Houston Restaurants Help Prepare Your Rosh Hashanah Feast

Fall marks a significant period of celebration and reflection for the Jewish community, including some of the most important holidays of the year. From September 25 through September 27, families will observe Rosh Hashanah — the “head of the year” or the Jewish New Year, which marks the creation of the world, and from October 4 through October 5, Yom Kippur, marks a period of prayer, atonement, and repentance. With that comes plentiful feasts and platters of delicious traditional fare, including chopped liver, kreplach, stuffed cabbage, matzo ball soup, and more.

Fortunately, there are some Houston restaurants commemorating the high holidays in 2022 by offering special menus featuring holiday-ready dishes (think apple and honey desserts for Rosh Hashanah), as well as Kosher meals and platters that can be enjoyed at home. Here’s what’s being offered:

Kenny & Ziggy’s New York Delicatessen will continue its 22-year tradition of offering its special menu for the Jewish New Year. The restaurant will offer complete dinners, accommodating four to six people for $195 with tax plus gratuity, which will include:

Starters: chicken soup, matzo balls, chicken liver, and challah

Main course: a choice of brisket, apricot-roasted chicken, stuffed cabbage, or a combination of the three

The choice of kugels, two side dishes, or two desserts

Diners can also order a la carte, or the fast-breaking platter for four to six people, which includes platters of fruit, vegetables, sliced cheeses, meat, smoked fish, and more.

All orders must be placed online, via email, fax, or telephone by Sunday, September 18, which will be available for pickup between 8 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Sunday, September 25. Diners from across the country can also place orders online on the Goldbelly website up until Friday, September 23. The 1743 Post Oak Boulevard location will close at 2 p.m. Sunday, September 25, and all day, Monday, September 26.

Similar orders are also offered for Yom Kippur which begins at sundown, Tuesday, October 4. Fast-breaking packages serving four to six people are available for $220. A la carte options are also available, but all orders must be placed by Tuesday, Sept. 27, for pick-up in Houston, or Friday, Sept. 30, for shipping.

Local Foods in Rice Village will also celebrate the Jewish New Year with a special to-go menu. Options include:

Smoked Sockeye salmon , served with dill horseradish cream, capers, tomatoes, cucumber and everything bagels ($50, serves four to six people)

served with dill horseradish cream, capers, tomatoes, cucumber and everything bagels ($50, serves four to six people) Spinach mushroom ricotta kugel, served with egg noodles and crispy herbs ($18, serves three to four)

Brisket, cooked low and slow and served with beet horseradish cream ($28 per pound, serves two to three)

Honey orange blossom cheesecake ($35, serves eight to 10)

Orders must be placed by Thursday, September 22, and will be available for pick up on Saturday, September 24 at the Rice Village location at 2424 Dunstan Road, # 100.

Israeli bakery Bandolina Bakery & Cafe, steakhouse Doris Metropolitan, and modern Israeli restaurant Hamsa — all operated by the same owners — will each be open and will observe the holidays at their respective establishments. None have set plans or specific menus.

This list will be updated.