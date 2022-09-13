 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Let These Houston Restaurants Help Prepare Your Rosh Hashanah Feast

Kenny & Ziggy’s and Local Foods are helping families celebrate two of the most important Jewish holidays of the year

by Brittany Britto Garley
A close-up of chopped liver at Kenny &amp; Ziggy’s Delicatessen.
Kenny & Ziggy’s Delicatessen will continue its 22-year tradition of serving packages and a special menu for Rosh Hashanah.
Kenny & Ziggy’s Delicatessen

Fall marks a significant period of celebration and reflection for the Jewish community, including some of the most important holidays of the year. From September 25 through September 27, families will observe Rosh Hashanah — the “head of the year” or the Jewish New Year, which marks the creation of the world, and from October 4 through October 5, Yom Kippur, marks a period of prayer, atonement, and repentance. With that comes plentiful feasts and platters of delicious traditional fare, including chopped liver, kreplach, stuffed cabbage, matzo ball soup, and more.

Fortunately, there are some Houston restaurants commemorating the high holidays in 2022 by offering special menus featuring holiday-ready dishes (think apple and honey desserts for Rosh Hashanah), as well as Kosher meals and platters that can be enjoyed at home. Here’s what’s being offered:

Kenny & Ziggy’s New York Delicatessen will continue its 22-year tradition of offering its special menu for the Jewish New Year. The restaurant will offer complete dinners, accommodating four to six people for $195 with tax plus gratuity, which will include:

  • Starters: chicken soup, matzo balls, chicken liver, and challah
  • Main course: a choice of brisket, apricot-roasted chicken, stuffed cabbage, or a combination of the three
  • The choice of kugels, two side dishes, or two desserts

Diners can also order a la carte, or the fast-breaking platter for four to six people, which includes platters of fruit, vegetables, sliced cheeses, meat, smoked fish, and more.

A piece of stuffed cabbage that’s stuffed with meat and covered in a tomato sauce at Kenny &amp; Ziggy’s.
Kenny & Ziggy’s stuffed cabbage is topped with a sweet and sour tomato sauce.
Kenny & Ziggy’s

All orders must be placed online, via email, fax, or telephone by Sunday, September 18, which will be available for pickup between 8 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Sunday, September 25. Diners from across the country can also place orders online on the Goldbelly website up until Friday, September 23. The 1743 Post Oak Boulevard location will close at 2 p.m. Sunday, September 25, and all day, Monday, September 26.

Similar orders are also offered for Yom Kippur which begins at sundown, Tuesday, October 4. Fast-breaking packages serving four to six people are available for $220. A la carte options are also available, but all orders must be placed by Tuesday, Sept. 27, for pick-up in Houston, or Friday, Sept. 30, for shipping.

Local Foods in Rice Village will also celebrate the Jewish New Year with a special to-go menu. Options include:

  • Smoked Sockeye salmon, served with dill horseradish cream, capers, tomatoes, cucumber and everything bagels ($50, serves four to six people)
  • Spinach mushroom ricotta kugel, served with egg noodles and crispy herbs ($18, serves three to four)
  • Brisket, cooked low and slow and served with beet horseradish cream ($28 per pound, serves two to three)
  • Honey orange blossom cheesecake ($35, serves eight to 10)
spinach mushroom ricotta kugel from Local Foods.
Local Foods, which is owned by Benjy Levit, is helping families prepare for Rosh Hashanah.
Local Foods

Orders must be placed by Thursday, September 22, and will be available for pick up on Saturday, September 24 at the Rice Village location at 2424 Dunstan Road, # 100.

Israeli bakery Bandolina Bakery & Cafe, steakhouse Doris Metropolitan, and modern Israeli restaurant Hamsa — all operated by the same owners — will each be open and will observe the holidays at their respective establishments. None have set plans or specific menus.

This list will be updated.

Kenny & Ziggy's New York Delicatessen

1743 Post Oak Boulevard, , TX 77056 (713) 871-8883 Visit Website

Doris Metropolitan

2815 South Shepherd Drive, , TX 77098 (713) 485-0466 Visit Website

Local Foods - Rice Village

2424 Dunstan Road, , TX 77005 (713) 521-7800 Visit Website

Hamsa

5555 Morningside Drive, Suite 100, Houston, Texas 77005 Visit Website

More From Eater Houston

The Latest

German and American Flavors Combine at This Northside Houston Brewery

By Brittany Britto Garley

Play With Fire at This Katy Grilling Studio

By Brittany Britto Garley

Houston Bakery Dessert Gallery Celebrates Its Anniversary With a Willy Wonka-Esque Scavenger Hunt

By Brittany Britto Garley

Texas-Focused Smokehouse is Bringing Pecan-Smoked Barbecue to Houston’s Garden Oaks

By Brittany Britto Garley

Katy Asian Town’s Yelo Closes to Make Way for Phat Eatery Expansion

By Brittany Britto Garley

Here’s Where to Score Bun B’s Award-Winning Trill Burger in Houston [Update]

By Brittany Britto Garley

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Eater Houston newsletter

The freshest news from the local food world