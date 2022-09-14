New Food Hall to Showcase Chefs From Across the Country in Houston’s Theater District

Houston has no shortage of food halls. In Downtown alone, there’s Post Houston’s market, Bravery Chef Hall, and Finn Hall, all offering a plethora of cuisines under one roof — an optimal choice for any person dining in a group with varying food preferences. And now, another food hub is headed for the city.

Lyric Market will open at 411 Smith Street in the Theater District this fall, boasting nine food stalls from chefs across the country, a full bar, and a 7,500-square-foot deck, according to a release.

Featured vendors will include:

Sushi Muse, a sushi restaurant from New York chef Hiroki Odo

Mexology, a modern Mexican restaurant from New York chef Ivy Stark

Lottie’s Smokehouse, a Texas barbecue stall helmed by pitmaster Scott Lottie

BAD CHX, a Houston-born Southern fried and Nashville hot chicken joint

Chef Monica Landry’s 1929 Po-boy Kitchen, which will serve up Cajun fare and Louisiana-style po’boys

A stall from Press Waffle Co., which will serve Belgian waffles that can be smothered in various sweet and savory toppings

Kati Roll Wala, an Indian street food counter-service stall

Alenbi Falafel + Hummus, a vegetarian Israeili food stall

Operated by the Hospitality HQ management group, the market is also slated to offer plenty of space, with a communal plaza, a street-side terrace, and a private event space for those looking to host more intimate gatherings. Nearby is also the technological Lyric Garage, which showcases works from Houston artists — including, most recently, Alex Arzu — through a large glass display box.

Lyric Market is slated to be open from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Fridays, and from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. on weekends.