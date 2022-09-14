 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

New Food Hall to Showcase Chefs From Across the Country in Houston’s Theater District

Lyric Market will serve up sushi, po’ boys, Indian street food, and more

by Brittany Britto Garley
Press Waffle Co.’s chocolate-covered strawberries and spread of waffles covered in whipped cream, chocolate drizzle, blueberries, sprinkles, and more.
Dallas-based Press Waffle Co. will be one of nine food vendors to set up shop in the new Lyric Market coming this fall.
Lyric Market

Houston has no shortage of food halls. In Downtown alone, there’s Post Houston’s market, Bravery Chef Hall, and Finn Hall, all offering a plethora of cuisines under one roof — an optimal choice for any person dining in a group with varying food preferences. And now, another food hub is headed for the city.

Lyric Market will open at 411 Smith Street in the Theater District this fall, boasting nine food stalls from chefs across the country, a full bar, and a 7,500-square-foot deck, according to a release.

Mexology’s quesadilla loaded with cheese, beans, and sweet potato.
New York chef Ivy Stark will open her new modern Mexican restaurant in the Lyric.
Lyric Market

Featured vendors will include:

  • Sushi Muse, a sushi restaurant from New York chef Hiroki Odo
  • Mexology, a modern Mexican restaurant from New York chef Ivy Stark
  • Lottie’s Smokehouse, a Texas barbecue stall helmed by pitmaster Scott Lottie
  • BAD CHX, a Houston-born Southern fried and Nashville hot chicken joint
  • Chef Monica Landry’s 1929 Po-boy Kitchen, which will serve up Cajun fare and Louisiana-style po’boys
  • A stall from Press Waffle Co., which will serve Belgian waffles that can be smothered in various sweet and savory toppings
  • Kati Roll Wala, an Indian street food counter-service stall
  • Alenbi Falafel + Hummus, a vegetarian Israeili food stall
A po’ boy from chef Monica Landry’s coming 1929 Po-Boy Kitchen.
Expect Louisiana-style po’ boys from chef Monica Landry’s 929 Po-Boy Kitchen.
Lyric Market

Operated by the Hospitality HQ management group, the market is also slated to offer plenty of space, with a communal plaza, a street-side terrace, and a private event space for those looking to host more intimate gatherings. Nearby is also the technological Lyric Garage, which showcases works from Houston artists — including, most recently, Alex Arzu — through a large glass display box.

The Lyric Garage lit up in rainbow colors.
The food hall will be located by the Lyric Garage, which is lit up in rainbow colors and displays the work of Houston artists.
Lyric Market

Lyric Market is slated to be open from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Fridays, and from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. on weekends.

