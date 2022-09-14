New Pizza Joint 7Pie Jump-Starts Its Franchise in Houston With $7 Cheese Pies

A new pizza chain is kicking off in the Houston area. David Davoudpour, the CEO and chairman of Nashville-headquartered restaurant chain Shoney’s, launched his newest venture, 7Pie, in Clutch City last month.

Starting with its first two locations, the casual pizza joint is already serving up a variety of made-to-order, 12-inch pizzas, including a $7 signature cheese pizza and a Texas barbecue chicken rendition that’s loaded with smoked provolone, mozzarella, and barbecue sauce. Its first storefront opened in early August at 12350 Westheimer Road in the Westchase area, and its second at 6405 Telephone Road outpost in the Glenbrook Valley neighborhood on August 23.

In addition to its seven signature pies — hence the name — both locations offer common pizza complements, like jumbo chicken wings, chicken tenders, oven-baked subs, salads, and fries, plus a hot fudge cake as a nod to Shoney’s and its favorite dessert. The pizza joints also make ordering easy with drive-thru windows and the ability for diners to order at its walk-up counter, online, or by phone.

The 7Pie opening is the latest announcement of pizza news in the Houston area, which has seen the openings, including new locations Zalat pizza, Betelgeuse Betelgeuse, Fusion59, which offers naan pizza, and the expansion of Louisiana’s pizza chain Fat Boy.

For Davoudpour, the news has made 7Pie launching in Houston all the more appealing. The CEO said in a written statement that he was drawn to launching the 7Pie pizza chain in Houston first thanks to its rapidly growing “discerning crowd of pizza lovers,” and has plans to open at least 30 more outposts in the coming months.

According to the website, new 7Pie outposts include sites at 1533 N. Wayside Drive in Denver Harbor/Port Houston area and 4701 Irvington Boulevard in Northside; with other locations throughout Texas, including Bay City, Baytown, Freeport, Lamarque, Livingston, Port Arthur, and Sante Fe.

Houston locations of 7Pie are open from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., with options for pick-up and delivery service via platforms like UberEats and DoorDash.