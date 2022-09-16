 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Houston’s Newest Adults-Only Mini-Golf Spot Serves Fantastic Pizza and Cocktails

The mini-golf courses channel getaways like the Colorado Rockies and a cactus-filled desert

by Brittany Britto Garley
A person gears up to putt a golf ball on green turf speckled with red mushroom figures.
Put your golfing skills to the test at Puttery Houston. Don’t forget the cocktail.
The Puttery

A new interactive mini-golf venue in Houston is turning putt-putt into a party.

Puttery Houston opened Friday, September 16, at 1818 Washington Avenue in Sawyer Yards, and is a new take on a night out with three nine-hole courses, pizza for every taste, and well-mixed cocktails — no watery drinks here.

This two-story mini-golf venue also has plenty of non-golf entertainment, including a cozy upstairs lounge, rotating DJs, and live music.

The Puttery’s upstairs lounge, with plush seating, moody lighting, and greenery hanging from the ceiling.
The Puttery is an optimal place to play a game of mini-golf with a drink in hand or imbibe in its swanky lounge.
The Puttery

For $18 per person, attendees can explore Puttery’s different courses. The Lodge’s room channels a Colorado getaway, with ski lifts for photo ops, a mock fireplace, and the backdrop of the snowy Rocky Mountains.

The Conservatory offers a desert-inspired scene, complete with redwoods, cacti, and cherry blossoms, while the Library course is geared toward book lovers, with wall-to-wall shelves of books, a dimetrodon figure, a world globe, and portraits.

The Puttery’s skiing-inspired lodge-themed room offers a backdrop of the snow Rocky Mountains.
Test your luck in the Puttery’s Lodge room with its winding course.
The Puttery
The Puttery’s Conservatory Room, featuring around a dozen cacti and shrubs.
A look into the desert-inspired Puttery’s Conservatory.
The Puttery
The Puttery’s upstairs lounge, with plush seating, moody lighting, and greenery hanging from the ceiling.
Hang in the Puttery’s upstairs cocktail lounge when the competition gets too much.
The Puttery

Guests can pair a round of golf with a solid menu of wine, beer, and signature cocktails, including bourbon-based BBQ on a Saturday Night, a mix of honey, smoked peach, lemon, and bitters.

A Puttery display of pizzas, sliders, and tuna tartare.
The Puttery also offers a menu of pizzas, appetizers, and salads for when golfers work up an appetite.
The Puttery

For those who work up an appetite, Puttery also offers a menu full of salads, appetizers like Cajun-buttered fire shrimp and charcuterie boards, plus eight styles of pizza, including a melty mascarpone and mushroom pizza and sausage, hot honey, and ricotta pizza.

A host of colorful cocktails at The Puttery.
Drink to celebrate your mini-golf wins (and to soften the losses).
The Puttery

Puttery Houston is open from 4 p.m. to midnight. Monday through Wednesday, 4 p.m. to 2 a.m. on Thursdays, noon to midnight on Fridays, 11 a.m. to 2 a.m. on Saturdays, and 11 a.m. to 2 a.m. on Sundays.

Puttery Houston

1818 Washington Avenue, Suite 180, Houston, TX 77007 Visit Website

