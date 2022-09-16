Houston’s Newest Adults-Only Mini-Golf Spot Serves Fantastic Pizza and Cocktails

A new interactive mini-golf venue in Houston is turning putt-putt into a party.

Puttery Houston opened Friday, September 16, at 1818 Washington Avenue in Sawyer Yards, and is a new take on a night out with three nine-hole courses, pizza for every taste, and well-mixed cocktails — no watery drinks here.

This two-story mini-golf venue also has plenty of non-golf entertainment, including a cozy upstairs lounge, rotating DJs, and live music.

For $18 per person, attendees can explore Puttery’s different courses. The Lodge’s room channels a Colorado getaway, with ski lifts for photo ops, a mock fireplace, and the backdrop of the snowy Rocky Mountains.

The Conservatory offers a desert-inspired scene, complete with redwoods, cacti, and cherry blossoms, while the Library course is geared toward book lovers, with wall-to-wall shelves of books, a dimetrodon figure, a world globe, and portraits.

Guests can pair a round of golf with a solid menu of wine, beer, and signature cocktails, including bourbon-based BBQ on a Saturday Night, a mix of honey, smoked peach, lemon, and bitters.

For those who work up an appetite, Puttery also offers a menu full of salads, appetizers like Cajun-buttered fire shrimp and charcuterie boards, plus eight styles of pizza, including a melty mascarpone and mushroom pizza and sausage, hot honey, and ricotta pizza.

Puttery Houston is open from 4 p.m. to midnight. Monday through Wednesday, 4 p.m. to 2 a.m. on Thursdays, noon to midnight on Fridays, 11 a.m. to 2 a.m. on Saturdays, and 11 a.m. to 2 a.m. on Sundays.