Georgia James Officially Unveils New Rooftop With Skyline Views and Stellar Shrimp and Grits

The season where Houstonians can once again dine outside without worrying about extreme heat and humidity is returning, and a new rooftop lounge is here just in time.

Regent Square steakhouse Georgia James officially unveiled its 11,000-square-foot rooftop lounge and patio to the public on September 16, welcoming diners to enjoy a host of cocktails, appetizers, and a special menu with views of Downtown Houston’s skyline.

The rooftop lounge, which can accommodate up to 150 seated guests or 200 guests standing, features an indoor space and bar with various seating options for dining, plus 7,000 square feet of outdoor space with dual terraces, warming fire pits, cozy string lighting, and relaxed, patio seating.

In addition to the rooftop’s list of cocktails, wine and beer, Georgia’s executive chef Greg Peters has created a menu separate from the downstairs’s dining area. Rooftop-goers can enjoy rab fingers served with a tangy mirliton slaw dressed in a cane vinegar marinade; a smoky shrimp and grits with a Tabasco sofrito and crispy country ham; and a tender 44 Farms strip steak with mushrooms and mashed potatoes. Dessert offerings include a charred apple pie with ice cream and a gooey chocolate lava cake.

The Georgia James restaurant, which is owned and operated by the Underbelly Hospitality group, has gone through some shifts in recent months. The steakhouse relocated from its original location in Montrose to its current space at 3503 W. Dallas Street in July, but still continues to dish out its signature cast-iron steaks and fan favorites like the Viet-Cajun oysters in its downstairs area, which boasts a picturesque raw bar and views into its open kitchen.

Georgia’s founder, James Beard Award winner Chris Shepherd, announced his departure from the restaurant’s operator Underbelly in July, stating that he would instead focus on his nonprofit, the Southern Smoke Foundation.