People and Their Pups Get Spoiled at This Over-the-Top Dog Cafe

Offering a plush locale for canines and their owners, Pucci’s in Katy features a dog bakery and a supervised fenced-in play area for dogs, as well as a cafe and dog-optional patio for humans

by Brittany Britto Garley
Two white sports cars parked in front of Pucci’s.
Pucci’s is offering a luxurious hangout for pet-owners.
Julie Soefer Photography

Pucci Café & Boutique is Katy’s newest destination for doggies and their humans, and the offerings are quite lavish.

The retail store and cafe, which officially opened on September 19 at 23501 Cinco Ranch Boulevard, Suite N200, is headlined by a dog bakery and a supervised fenced-in play area.

A woman and man playing with a dog on a patio, outfitted with various couches, chairs, and trees at La Pucci’s.
La Pucci’s features a back patio, which overlooks a lake, is dog-optional.
Claudia Casbarian for Julie Soefer Photography

People can kick back on the canine-optional, multi-level 2,500-square-foot back patio that overlooks a lake with pastries, wine, charcuterie boards, as well as coffees, and teas from the on-site cafe for people, not pets. And for owners who want to shop solo but have a dog in tow, the cafe also features a Bark Park, a fenced-in play area for dogs that are supervised by staff and are complete with watering and waste stations.

Pucci’s launched solely as an online store in 2019, but the owners, Maria and Bobby Davidson, were inspired to offer a more luxurious in-person experience following their trips to Europe, where they saw dogs regularly accompany their owners at street cafes and patios.

Pucci’s cafe with a glass window for pastries and a coffee machine.
Along with pastries and charcuterie boards, Pucci’s cafe offers a variety of coffees, teas, wine, seltzers and ciders.
Claudia Casbarian for Julie Soefer Photography

Though with expanded offerings, Pucci’s still operates as a store, selling treats and various pet-care items, including spa products (doggie bathrobes are a thing) and canine clothing and accessories like dog carriers, jewelry, and bejeweled collars, with a portion of the proceeds going to community dog rescues.

Pucci’s boutique shelves filled with dog clothing, dog beds, and collars.
Owners can adorn their dogs in fancy gear at Pucci’s boutique.
Claudia Casbarian for Julie Soefer Photography
Patio tables overlooking a lake at Pucci’s.
Pucci’s patio offers a serene getaway for pet-owners and their pooches.
Claudia Casbarian for Julie Soefer Photography

PUCCI Café will be open daily from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. for the coming weeks, but its regular hours will be from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

PUCCI Café & Pet Boutique

23501 Cinco Ranch Blvd, Suite N200, Katy, TX 77494 Visit Website

