People and Their Pups Get Spoiled at This Over-the-Top Dog Cafe

Pucci Café & Boutique is Katy’s newest destination for doggies and their humans, and the offerings are quite lavish.

The retail store and cafe, which officially opened on September 19 at 23501 Cinco Ranch Boulevard, Suite N200, is headlined by a dog bakery and a supervised fenced-in play area.

People can kick back on the canine-optional, multi-level 2,500-square-foot back patio that overlooks a lake with pastries, wine, charcuterie boards, as well as coffees, and teas from the on-site cafe for people, not pets. And for owners who want to shop solo but have a dog in tow, the cafe also features a Bark Park, a fenced-in play area for dogs that are supervised by staff and are complete with watering and waste stations.

Pucci’s launched solely as an online store in 2019, but the owners, Maria and Bobby Davidson, were inspired to offer a more luxurious in-person experience following their trips to Europe, where they saw dogs regularly accompany their owners at street cafes and patios.

Though with expanded offerings, Pucci’s still operates as a store, selling treats and various pet-care items, including spa products (doggie bathrobes are a thing) and canine clothing and accessories like dog carriers, jewelry, and bejeweled collars, with a portion of the proceeds going to community dog rescues.

PUCCI Café will be open daily from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. for the coming weeks, but its regular hours will be from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.