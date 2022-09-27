Here Are Houston’s Best Food and Drink Events, Fall 2022

With September’s Autumn equinox officially marking the end of summer, fall in Houston is technically here (strong emphasis on “technically”). And though Space City often lags behind many others in terms of cool, fall-like weather, this new season often translates into a host of engaging food and drink events that help commemorate major cultural moments and holidays, while also taking advantage of Houston’s pending arrival of its cool, albeit too brief, patio season.

With a slew of festivals, special dining events, and Oktoberfest celebrations, here’s an ongoing roundup of some of the best events in the city where you eat and drink.

Editor’s note: This list will be updated.

Ongoing

Hosted at the Kulture restaurant in Downtown Houston, the ongoing Black Chef Table series explores and celebrates Black chefs and various cuisines within the African diaspora. In October, chef Kavachi Ukegbu will host her sold-out Belle Fulle, an Art of FuFu dining experience that spotlights Nigerian cuisine, while chef Lamar Moore will host a Chicago culinary feast. In November, Justin Lawson will host a Winter gala and chef Toya Terry will showcase a combination of American Southern food and Criollo-Peruvian Cuisine. For more information and specific dates and times, visit the Black Chef Table website. Kulture, 701 Avenida De Las Americas, Suite A, 77010.

October

Karbachtoberfest

Karbach Brewing will celebrate its 10th Karbachtoberfest over three weekends through October 9, with a host of events and the brief return of its Karbachtoberfest seasonal Bavarian-style Marzen. Hosted from Friday through Sunday, the free event will feature live music on Fridays, DJs sets, food and drink for purchase, plus its Stein-Hoisting competition. The beloved wiener dog races, where little pooches race to the finish line, will also return. More information is available on the Karbach website. 2032 Karbach Street, 77092.

King’s 10th Annual Oktoberfest

Head to King’s BierHaus in the Heights for a German-style celebration with live music, massive Oktoberfest tents, and German beers and fare that honors the city’s German and Eastern European community traditions. Tickets range from $18 to $99. 3 p.m. to midnight on Friday, October 14; noon to midnight on Saturday, October 15; and noon to 9 p.m. on Sunday, October 16. 2044 E T C Jester Boulevard, 77008.

Gear up for the Houston debut of this Texas food and wine festival that bridges the talents of local chefs and farmers. More than 20 regional chefs, including Top Chef: Houston finalist Evelyn Garcia, Aaron Bludorn of Bludorn, and Niki Vongthong, chef of Hidden Omakase, will be paired up with farmers to further demonstrate what happens when there’s a focus on seasonal and sustainable food. The 21-and-up event will feature tastings, live entertainment, and food pairings, including cocktails, craft beer, and wine. General admission tickets ($150) can be purchased on the festival website. 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, October 2. Autry Park, 3737 Cogdell Street, 77019.

CityCentre’s Inaugural Biergarten

The shopping, retail, and restaurant center will celebrate Oktoberfest (and football season) with its first Biergarten, with participation from local restaurants and bars offering light bites, drinks, and specials. Attendees will also have the chance to watch games of the day on the plaza’s 23-foot TV. 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday, October 1; 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday, October 2. 800 Town and Country Boulevard, 77024.

James Beard Award-winning chef Chris Shepherd and his nonprofit organization, the Southern Smoke Foundation, are reviving the Southern Smoke Festival this October, featuring a three-day lineup of more than 60 talented chefs and culinary celebrities from around the country. Tickets to individual events can be purchased on the Southern Smoke website. Below are a few of the event’s highlights:

October 21: The “H-Town Welcome Wagon ” will be held at Lott Hall at Hermann Park in collaboration with pitmaster Aaron Franklin’s Hot Luck Live Food & Music Festival and will celebrate Houston’s culinary contributions and the Texas wine scene with some of the city’s favorite chefs and their creations (Tickets are $250 for early entry and $150 general admission).

” will be held at Lott Hall at Hermann Park in collaboration with pitmaster Aaron Franklin’s Hot Luck Live Food & Music Festival and will celebrate Houston’s culinary contributions and the Texas wine scene with some of the city’s favorite chefs and their creations (Tickets are $250 for early entry and $150 general admission). October 22: The ticketed “Southern Smoke on Ice” soiree at the Houstonian Hotel, Club & Spa will feature a massive raw bar with tons of cold seafood and shellfish, an interactive tuna breakdown followed by made-to-order hand-rolls, and high-end wines (Tickets are limited and on sale for a whopping $1,000).

October 23: The “East Downtown Throwdown” will take over the EaDo neighborhood with trailers, pits, and plenty of fire to smoke up anything possible (Tickets will run you $225 for general admission or $450 for VIP). For more information, visit the Southern Smoke Foundation website.

November

Urban Nights: A Communal Art Experience at Moody Center for the Arts

Rice University’s Moody Center for the Arts will host a night of art and food with art installations, performances by Texas Poet Laureate Lupe Mendez and Houston rapper Lil Flip., and a free beer tasting. Event-goers can sample Astral Brewing and Nigerian artist Emeka Ogboh’s Nigerian-inspired craft stout, Japa, which is inspired by Houston’s vibrant Nigerian community can be paired with cuisine from international food truck rally on site, which includes Lemon Kitchen, JQ’s TexMex BBQ, and Salem Ethiopian Kitchen. Tickets for the free event can be reserved on Eventbrite. from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. on November 5. 6100 Main Street, 77005.

Miracle at Johnny’s Gold Brick and Winnie’s

Some of us are already craving the comfort of the holidays, and Christmas at some Houston bars is already on the calendar. From November 21 through December 31, Johnny’s Gold Brick and Winnie’s are already slated to host “Miracle” pop-up events, which feature a slew of decorations and themed cocktails, like gin-based Santa’s Little Helper, which is made with a spiced caraway syrup, eucalyptus, sage, lime, seltzer; and shots for the both the naughty (bourbon-cinnamon) and nice (rum, peppermint tea, chocolate). Visit the miracle website for more.