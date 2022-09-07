 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Katy Asian Town’s Yelo Closes to Make Way for Phat Eatery Expansion

Good news, though: The hand-pulled noodles and shrimp dumplings are here to stay

by Brittany Britto Garley
Chef Alex Au-Yeung stands in front of Phat Eatery sign.
Chef Alex Au-Yeung will close Yelo to expand his next-door Malaysian restaurant Phat Eatery.
Kimberly Park

Yelo, the South Asian street food restaurant helmed by James Beard Award-nominated chef Alex Au-Yeung, closed on September 4 to make more room for its next-door, sister restaurant Phat Eatery’s coming expansion.

Au-Yeung, who first opened Phat Eatery in Katy Asian Town in 2018, took over the next-door space that now hosts Yelo in 2019, initially using it to double the Malaysian restaurant’s seating. But in early 2021, he flipped the script — using the extra space to open Yelo, a grab-and-go counter service format that offered Southeast Asian street foods like banh mi, hand-pulled noodles, and dumplings — foods grew up eating in Hong Kong.

Multiple dishes in a spread at Phat Eatery.
Phat Eatery’s expansion in Katy Asian Town will offer more seating, more drinks, and more dishes, including some signature items from Yelo.
Jenn Duncan

Now Yeung is going back to the original plan, closing Yelo to once again expand Phat Eatery — this time implementing a private dining room that seats 30 people and a full bar that specializes in Asian cocktails like a Malaysian Mule made with kaffir lime. The renovation is slated to increase the seating capacity to 130 people, with a total of 40 additional seats, according to a release.

Au-Yeung said in a written statement that closing Yelo was a tough decision, but with sales and demand increasing at Phat Eatery — and its second outpost planned for The Woodlands in early 2023 — it was a necessary move.

Good news for Yelo fans, though. Some of the restaurant’s favorite menu items — including its delicious shrimp dumplings and its 12-hour bone broth beef soup that features five-foot-long hand-pulled noodles — will live on at Phat.

Phat Eatery is open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, and from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

