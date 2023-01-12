Seven Houston Restaurant Openings to Know Right Now

With the new year comes a wave of new restaurant openings. The city is abuzz with new places to dine, drink, and lounge around on the patio should the unpredictable Houston weather allow for it. From beloved neighborhood gems adding new outposts in the suburbs to original concepts offering fresh dishes and prepared family meals, there are lots of worthy additions to add to your 2023 hit list. Here are the Houston restaurant openings you need to know about right now.

The Blind Goat

After shuttering the Blind Goat food stall at Bravery Chef Hall in downtown, MasterChef champ, Christine Ha, has reopened the restaurant as a brick-and-mortar in Spring Branch. At Blind Goat 2.0, Ha has the advantage of a much larger kitchen, and as a result, she’ll be introducing guests to new offerings, not previously available at Bravery. Expect whole roasted turmeric fish, crawfish and noodles, and a curated list of cocktails. While operating a much larger restaurant in a new neighborhood will undoubtedly come with its own set of challenges, it isn’t the only thing Ha is juggling at the moment. Along with her business partner Tony Nguyen, Ha has been nominated for a James Beard in the Outstanding Chef category for her restaurant Xin Chao, and she is gearing up for the opening of Stuffed Belly, a sandwich shop that will also debut in Spring Branch later this season.

Jun by Kin

One year after appearing on Bravo’s Top Chef, Evelyn Garcia opened Jun by Kin in the Heights earlier this month. The 1950s-era washateria was revamped by Gin Braverman, the lauded hospitality designer of the Gin Design Group, and serves as a cozy, ultra-sleek destination in which to explore the small, but mighty menu created by Garcia and her culinary partner Henry Lu’s. Drawing inspiration from their diverse upbringing, offerings include whole fish, lamb curry, and fried chicken.

The Crack Shack

Popular Southern California-based fried chicken chain, the Crack Shack opened its first Texas outpost in Katy’s LaCanterra shopping development this month. The family-friendly restaurant, known for its golden-fried birds, is working with local purveyors, including using artisan-baked sandwich bread from Bread Man Baking Co. and shakes made with Amy’s Ice Cream, to showcase the freshest ingredients possible. Linger around after you eat — the Katy location has a dog-friendly patio and serves up local brew from Eureka Heights and Saint Arnolds.

Eight Row Flint

A second outpost of Agricole Hospitality’s popular Heights patio bar has opened in the East End. While guests can expect to see familiar cocktails like the bar’s many ranch water and old fashioned choices, this location differs from the Heights in that it is spread over two levels and offers downtown views from its rooftop patio.

Xalisco

Beatriz Martines, the former corporate chef and culinary director of H-Town Restaurant Group (Hugo’s, Caracol, Xochi) has opened Xalisco in the Woodlands. Operating her own restaurant has long been a dream for Martines, who previously worked as a cafeteria lunch lady at Cy-Fair ISD in Houston, and now it has come to fruition. The large, 5,500-square foot restaurant is neatly appointed and attractive with furnishings brought in from Mexico. On the menu, Martines takes a modern approach to traditional eats, with her pride and joy being the Trompito al Pastor, a mini vertical rotating spit showcasing adobo-marinated pork.

Primo Hoagies

Beloved South Philly sandwich restaurant, Primo Hoagies, has opened a location on Washington Ave., making it the second Texas outpost for the time-honored brand. Open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily, the casual restaurant serves up its iconic hoagies, layered with Thumann’s gourmet meats and cheeses, a secret blend of spices, and locally sourced vegetables on seeded rolls that are baked fresh throughout the day.

The Ranch Saloon & Steakhouse

Berg Hospitality’ Ranch Saloon & Steakhouse is officially back for its second year at the Houston Rodeo. Located at NRG Park on the southwest corner of NRG Astrodome near the Championship Wine Garden, the sprawling concept houses two restaurants under the same tent — the Saloon, a casual, first-come, first-serve restaurant with a bar and covered patio coined the Porch; and the Steakhouse, a more formal alternative that accepts reservations. This year, the Ranch boasts a new and improved layout, adding 80 additional seats, plus lounge seating for guests who want to partake in the “Ranch After Dark” — a late night experience with live music and bottle service.

February

Bayou Heights Biergarten

Five years after opening Heights Biergarten, the Kirby Group launched Bayou Heights Biergarten on Washington Ave., a sprawling concept made up of four buildings anchored by a large courtyard. Each building offers its own dedicated beverage program, including wine and beer, cocktails, and coffees and teas. Chef Teddy Lopez led the charge on the culinary side, putting hard to resist items like house-made pretzels and a pulled pork sandwich on the menu.

Brett’s BBQ Shop Katy

The new Katy location of Brett’s BBQ Shop is now open, holding court on Kingsland Boulevard in a space that is much larger than its previous locale on Mason Road that shuttered last year. The lauded barbecue restaurant is known for its smoked meats and traditional sides, but the new location will likely have guests lounging around well after they’ve eaten. Brett’s 2.0 boasts bar games, a full bar, and a patio.

Cafe Express Woodlands

This Houston-based counter service cafe is expanding its footprint in the city with a new outpost, open now, in the Woodlands, and another slated to open in Baybrook this summer. Like its newly remodeled River Oaks location, the Woodlands restaurant has an aesthetic reminiscent of classic European cafes, with Paris metro-style lighting, Italian furniture fabrics, and Spanish gold finishes. In addition to its all-day menu and happy hour specials, Cafe Express has family meals for four, with items like Mediterranean salmon and chicken pesto Alfredo pasta.

Graffiti Raw

The latest concept from Big Vibe Hospitality (Coppa, Gratify, Flora) is now open in the Montrose Collective. The all-day kitchen and bar offers a diverse, approachable menu, inspired by owners Grant and Jacy Cooper and Josep Prats’ world travels. Expect caviar with chips, an Angus cheeseburger, cod croquettes, shrimp fried rice, and margaritas in a relaxed, California cool-type setting.

Killen’s BBQ Cypress

Following its original location in Pearland, and a follow-up in the Woodlands, Ronnie Killen opened a new outpost of Killen’s BBQ in the former Burro & Bull space in Cypress. Since opening at the end of January, the restaurant has drawn in crowds from Cypress and beyond with guests waiting in line for a taste of the brand’s signature beef ribs, brisket, and old-fashioned desserts.

Kriti Kitchen

This West U retail strip gem is helmed by chef Mary Cuclis, a native Texan who honed her chops at Alvin Leung’s three-Michelin star molecular Chinese restaurant Bo Innovation in Hong Kong, and as part of Pondicheri’s opening team in Houston. Cuclis draws inspiration for the menu from her Greek heritage, with the counter-service cafe featuring a mix of homestyle Cretan dishes and prepared meals. Highlights from the all-day menu include meat and vegetarian mezzo boards, wraps, and protein bowls, while a refrigerated section is stocked with family-size platters of dishes like chicken souvlaki and moussaka giving guests convenient take-away options for weeknight dinners.

Local Table Cinco Ranch

Local Table’s revamped Cinco Ranch location is now the brand’s flagship, and the first to feature a Local Table and Local Bar combo. The 14,500-square-foot building has a large patio, a private room that can accommodate up to 75 guests, and the Local Bar, which will likely be a hotbed for happy hours and game day watch parties. The menu is consistent with Local Table’s other locations, featuring a number of vegetarian, vegan, and gluten-free dishes, wood-stone pizzas, sandwiches, pitas, and more.

Sixty Vines Woodlands

A new outpost of this wine-centric restaurant is now open at Market Street in the Woodlands. Like its other locations, the menu is influenced by wine countries around the world, including shareables and entrees, and the beverage program includes beer, cocktails, and 60 wines on tap. Pours are available by the flight, half glass, full glass, or bottle. At more than 12,000-square-feet, complete with private dining spaces, the new Woodlands locale offers lots of comfortable space to wine and dine to your heart’s content.

January

Ciel

One of the most hotly anticipated Houston restaurant openings, Ciel combines fine dining with live entertainment. The River Oaks-area restaurant opened in mid-December in the floor level space of a new boutique commercial building. It may look all business from the outside, but it’s a full on party on the inside. A towering statue of Zeus holds court in the main dining room surrounded by marbled tables and banquettes conjoined together to create a stage where singers and dancers perform throughout the night. Under the direction of California native, chef Joseph Geiskopf, the menu is a is a mix of Japanese and French cuisines and incorporates fresh fish imported daily from Japan and New Zealand, prime steak cuts, and premium non-GMO caviar.

4411 San Felipe St Suite 101, Houston, TX 77027

d’Alba Midtown

This Garden Oaks neighborhood gem has unveiled a new outpost in Midtown. Like its sister restaurant, this locale boasts a comfortable outdoor patio and a menu of all-day eats like wood-fired pizzas, handmade pastas, and Gulf oysters paired with wine and cocktails.

3304 Milam St, Houston, TX 77006

Gatsby’s Grill

Gatsby Hospitality Group continues its rapid expansion with the addition of a third new concept, following Gatsby’s Steakhouse and Gatsby’s Seafood, coined Gatsby’s Grill. The casual neighborhood restaurant opened days before the new year in the El Segundo neighborhood near iconic Houston restaurant the Original Ninfa’s on Navigation. The 7,000-square-foot space is fitted with TVs and boasts an expansive bar area that leads to an outdoor patio featuring lounge seating and fire pits. In addition to hearty staples like chef Erick Anaya’s sunny side up egg-topped burger, and chicken fried steak, the menu pays homage to the neighborhood with Latino-driven offerings like crab-avocado queso, street corn, and tacos.

2929 Navigation Blvd Suite 100, Houston, TX 77003

Gypsy Poet Heights

A second outpost of the wildly popular Midtown pizzeria, Gypsy Poet has opened in the Heights. The Gypsy Poet Studio, as it is known, moved into the building which previously housed Fegen’s on Studewood. Like at its original location, guests can dine on artisan pies while taking in a live music rehearsal or jam session from local bands.

1050 Studewood St. Houston, TX 77007

La Diabla Retro Bar

The team behind La Calle Tacos opened La Diabla Retro Bar on Main Street in downtown. The late-night throwback bar puts the spotlight on Latino pop hits of the 80s and 90s, with live music acts taking to the stage every Thursday, Friday, and Saturday nights.

300 Main St, Houston, TX 77002

Little Hen

River Oaks District is now home to the first Texas location of dreamy Miami-based brunch boutique, Little Hen. Marble and gold tabletops with blue velvet bucket chairs, dark leather couches, floral prints, and blooming bouquets decorate the romantic, chandelier-bedecked space, and a 1,050-square-foot outdoor Champagne garden is set to debut this spring. Open daily at 8 a.m. Little Hen offers a full breakfast and brunch menu, along with an upscale afternoon tea service.

4444 Westheimer Rd Suite H-110, Houston, TX 77027

Money Cat

Money Cat, from the team behind Cinco Ranch standout Tobiuo Sushi & Bar, opened at Kirby Grove on January 7. Chef-owner Sherman Yeung and chef de cuisine Jiolo “Jio” Dingayan have coined the cuisine “new Japanese”, which is meant to reflect the interpretations of first- and second-generation Asian Americans with dishes meant to tickle all five senses. A steamed egg custard is presented with savory taiyaki made from corn and chive, and a dessert called the chocolate bonsai appears as if it is growing directly from the plate it is served on.

2925 Richmond Ave. Suite 140, Houston, TX 77098