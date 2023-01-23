Get a First Look at B’tween Sandwich Co. During a One Day Pop-Up This Weekend

Michelle Wallace, the longtime executive chef of Gatlin’s BBQ and more recently Gatlin’s Fins & Feathers, announced her departure from the beloved restaurant group earlier this month, but she won’t be out of the spotlight for long. The rising star is gearing up to launch a solo sandwich shop called B’tween Sandwich Co. that will begin as a series of pop-ups around the city. The first pop-up is this Sunday, January 29 from 4 to 8 p.m. at the Ion, during a Lunar New Year celebration hosted by the Have A Nice Day creative collective.

B’tween Sandwich Co. may be new, but Wallace laid the foundation for something special long ago. The Texas Southern University and Culinary Arts Institute of Houston grad has also studied in China, and combines her formal training with a deep respect for tradition. Her skills behind the barbecue grill, and in blending comfort food with classic fare to create belly-filling handhelds, had long been on display at Gatlin’s. Standouts from her tenure include a mouthwatering smoked bologna sandwich, a brisket biscuit, and the spicy H-Town hot chicken sandwich layered with house-made Viet-Cajun sauce. As she steps out on her own, there is no doubt plenty of excitement as to what kinds of creations may be born from her new venture.

Wallace is among various local vendors taking part in the Year of the Rabbit celebrations at the Midtown tech hub on Sunday. At her booth, she’ll be serving up biscuit sandwiches, a crowd favorite that has garnered a cult following over the years. While future pop-ups will be announced in the coming months, this will be the first opportunity for Houstonians to get a sneak peek of the bounty offered at B’tween Sandwich Co.

This Sunday’s Lunar New Year celebration is free and guests of all ages are welcome to attend. With a traditional lion dance beginning at 6 p.m. and red envelope giveaways for the first 100 attendees with an array of prizes inside, there will be lots to celebrate. Hitting up the inaugural b’tween Sandwich Co. pop-up is just icing on the cake.