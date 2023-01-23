 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Get a First Look at B’tween Sandwich Co. During a One Day Pop-Up This Weekend

Former Gatlin’s BBQ chef Michelle Wallace is giving Houstonians a sneak peek at her new sandwich shop

by Megha McSwain
Smoked bologna sandwich with potato chips.
Smoked bologna sandwich from b’tween Sandwich Co.
Darren Lafferty

Michelle Wallace, the longtime executive chef of Gatlin’s BBQ and more recently Gatlin’s Fins & Feathers, announced her departure from the beloved restaurant group earlier this month, but she won’t be out of the spotlight for long. The rising star is gearing up to launch a solo sandwich shop called B’tween Sandwich Co. that will begin as a series of pop-ups around the city. The first pop-up is this Sunday, January 29 from 4 to 8 p.m. at the Ion, during a Lunar New Year celebration hosted by the Have A Nice Day creative collective.

A portrait of Michelle Wallace.
Michelle Wallace garnered a cult following for her hearty sandwiches during her tenure as executive chef of Gatlin’s BBQ and Gatlin’s Fins & Feathers.
Hometown Social

B’tween Sandwich Co. may be new, but Wallace laid the foundation for something special long ago. The Texas Southern University and Culinary Arts Institute of Houston grad has also studied in China, and combines her formal training with a deep respect for tradition. Her skills behind the barbecue grill, and in blending comfort food with classic fare to create belly-filling handhelds, had long been on display at Gatlin’s. Standouts from her tenure include a mouthwatering smoked bologna sandwich, a brisket biscuit, and the spicy H-Town hot chicken sandwich layered with house-made Viet-Cajun sauce. As she steps out on her own, there is no doubt plenty of excitement as to what kinds of creations may be born from her new venture.

A plate of chips with a smoked pastrami turkey sandwich on white bread.
Smoked pastrami turkey sandwich from b’tween Sandwich Co.
Darren Lafferty

Wallace is among various local vendors taking part in the Year of the Rabbit celebrations at the Midtown tech hub on Sunday. At her booth, she’ll be serving up biscuit sandwiches, a crowd favorite that has garnered a cult following over the years. While future pop-ups will be announced in the coming months, this will be the first opportunity for Houstonians to get a sneak peek of the bounty offered at B’tween Sandwich Co.

This Sunday’s Lunar New Year celebration is free and guests of all ages are welcome to attend. With a traditional lion dance beginning at 6 p.m. and red envelope giveaways for the first 100 attendees with an array of prizes inside, there will be lots to celebrate. Hitting up the inaugural b’tween Sandwich Co. pop-up is just icing on the cake.

More From Eater Houston

The Latest

Stone Pot Pho Has Arrived in Pearland

By Mai Pham

The Team Behind Il Bracco Is Bringing a Pacific Coast Seafood Restaurant to Uptown

By Megha McSwain

The Closure of Iconic Houston Tex-Mex Restaurant Spanish Village Is Bittersweet

By Megha McSwain

From All-Day Cafe To Italian American Restaurant: Cafe Louie is Now Louie’s

By Mai Pham

Bayou Heights Bier Garten Opens Today in Houston

By Megha McSwain

Two Louisiana Favorites Are Opening Outposts in Houston

By Megha McSwain

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Eater Houston newsletter

The freshest news from the local food world