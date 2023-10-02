Washington’s Dumpling Sensation Makes Texas Debut in Houston With Dim Sum Delights

Dumpling sensation Dough Zone has made waves for providing dim dum delights and Chinese comfort foods on the West Coast since first opening in Bellevue, Washington in 2014. Today, the Seattle area restaurant makes its Texas debut in Houston.

Dough Zone opened on Monday, October 2, at the Plazas at Midtown II (2450 Louisiana Street, Suite 200), offering a broad menu of doughy dishes, including its signature soup-filled Soul dumplings or Xiao Long Bao; its pan-fried Q-Bao buns filled with soup and pork; a variety of noodles, including hot and sour glass noodles, and spicy dan dan noodles; and its intricately plated sweet-and-sour cucumber appetizer.

Jin Hu, a spokesperson for Dough Zone, said in an email that the chain zeroed in on Houston as the first Texas location after receiving numerous requests from the public to open locally, but the restaurant has plans to open in other areas throughout Texas. An Uptown location will open near the Galleria at 1700 Post Oak Boulevard, Suite 250, in January 2024, and another outpost, will open in Sugar Land (2715 Town Center Boulevard) in April 2024. The restaurant also has plans to open in other areas in Texas, including Dallas, Austin, and San Antonio.

Owners Jason and Nancy Zhai opened the first Dough House in a strip mall in Bellevue, Washington in 2014, offering a menu of dumplings, bao, and noodles, and decided to expand throughout the greater Seattle area after garnering massive lines and positive reviews.

Dough Zone Midtown is open from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. daily at 2450 Louisiana Street, Suite 200, 77006.