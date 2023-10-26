This Splashy Fine-Dining Mexican Restaurant From Dallas Is Coming to Houston

The Mexican, a fine-dining Mexican restaurant based in Dallas, is headed for Houston’s swanky Uptown neighborhood, according to a release.

Similar to its Dallas flagship, the Mexican’s Houston outpost — a 10,000-square-foot free-standing building located in the Four Oaks Place complex’s Central Plaza — will showcase a combination of Mexican cuisine with recipes passed down generations and Houston-inspired dishes. If the Dallas menu is truly used as a roadmap, diners can expect high-end interpretations of Mexican staples, like lobster and bacon enchiladas, filet and bone marrow tacos, plenty of crudo, and a variety of flame-grilled prime meats.

It will be a while before the restaurant officially opens, though. The Mexican will reportedly be completed in 2026, with its official opening date announced in 2024.

Skylar Huth, the director of workplace, retail, and mixed-use properties at Nuveen, the restaurant’s landlord, says bringing the Mexican to the Uptown neighborhood is a part of a yearslong plan to offer a variety of hospitality establishments in Four Oaks Place.