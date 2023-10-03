This New Houston Wine Bar Will Transport You to the Streets of Barcelona

Houston’s Montrose neighborhood has welcomed yet another wine bar. Joining the new Fiora’s Bottle Shop and the mainstay that is Montrose Wine & Cheese is Barcelona Wine Bar.

Opened in late September, Barcelona welcomes wine lovers in to experience more than 400 varieties of wine, all of which are sourced from the Mediterranean, Spain, and Latin America and are available by the 3- or 6-ounce glass, by the bottle, and in flight combinations. Cocktails, wine-based drinks, and mocktails all inspired by the Mediterranean are also on offer.

The rotating food menu, led by executive chef Thomas Laczynski, also harkens back to Spain, with favorites like paella, jamon and manchego cheese croquetas, patatas bravas, and Gambas al ajillo, a popular Spanish shrimp dish that’s dripping in a garlic-olive oil sauce. The restaurant’s decor, art, u-shaped bar, and outdoor patio also aim to exude the energetic streets of Barcelona, specifically the Las Ramblas, a busy main road in central Barcelona that’s a hub of entertainment, shops, and restaurants.

The restaurant, which initially launched in Connecticut in 1996, is part of a larger chain that also has 20 other locations around the country, including outposts in Dallas; Washington, D.C.; Denver, Colorado; as well as cities in Georgia, Massachusetts, and North Carolina.

Barcelona Wine Bar is open from 4 p.m. to midnight Monday through Thursday, 4 p.m. to 1 a.m. on Fridays and Saturdays, and 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Sundays. 1731 Westheimer Road, Houston, TX 77098.