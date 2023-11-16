This Houston Burger Joint Will Sling Its Double Patties in Spring Branch Starting Saturday

Underbelly Burger will open its second location in Spring Branch this Saturday, November 18, according to a release.

The new outpost, located at 1222 Witte Road, will be neighbor to its sister restaurant Wild Oats, which is relocating to the area from its former location at the Houston Farmers Market, and the Decoy, a newly opened 21-and-up bar equipped with sand volleyball courts.

Like the original location, Underbelly Burger will still offer its signature burgers, including its double-patty 44 Farms Angus Beef burger, its double R-C Ranch Wagyu Beef burger, and veggie burgers, plus other offerings like its chicken sandwiches, bacon sausage hot dogs. sidewinder fries dusted with Ranch seasoning, milkshakes, and floats. The newer outpost will also offer beer and seltzers for the 21-and-up crowd, all of which can be enjoyed outdoors on the covered patio or spacious green space.

The outpost is also slated to cater to the family-friendly Spring Branch community and its nearby schools and will offer high school students with school IDs 15 percent off their burger combos.

Underbelly Hospitality, the restaurant group that owns establishments like steakhouse Georgia James and coastal Italian restaurant Pastore, opened the first Underbelly Burger at the Houston Farmers Market in 2021 under the tutelage of Houston James Beard Award-winning chef Chris Shepherd. Though Shepherd helped found the company in 2012 and launched many of its restaurants, he is no longer with the company after his departure in 2022.

The restaurant will be a continuation of Underbelly Hospitality’s recent shifts and slew of openings in recent years. Underbelly Burger will be the second Underbelly restaurant to open this week alone, following the official Friday launch of its sister restaurant Comalito, a taqueria inspired by Mexico City that will open at the Houston Farmers Market. Underbelly also launched its Texas cuisine-focused restaurant Wild Oats in 2022, which will relocate to Spring Branch by the end of the year, followed by the relocation of Georgia James from Montrose to Regent Square, and the closing of GJ Tavern. Most recently, Underbelly Hospitality opened Pastore in June.

Underbelly Burger’s outpost in Spring Branch will be open daily from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. 1222 Witte Road, 77055.