The Decoy Is Spring Branch’s Newest Adult Playground

The multi-faceted entertainment venue comes complete with three sand volleyball courts, yard games like cornhole, live DJs, and daily drink specials

by Brittany Britto Garley
The Decoy’s sand volleyball court.
Play volleyball, compete in a cornhole match, or sit back and enjoy a drink while watching your favorite game.
Alex Montoya

Kids shouldn’t get to have all the fun, and at the Decoy — Spring Branch’s newest adult playground — they aren’t even allowed in.

Owners of the family-friendly Heights’ Wakefield Crowbar have opened a new 21-and-up entertainment venue in the Spring Branch/Memorial area. Joining the soon-to-open restaurant's Underbelly Burger and Wild Oats at 1222 Witte Road, the Decoy is a 10,500 square-foot multifaceted bar equipped with yard games like cornhole, a large pergola for perching with a drink, and three sand volleyball courts, which can be reserved for $25 or $45 depending on the day.

Two sand volleyball court side by side at the Decoy.
The Decoy offers adult fun both indoors and outdoors.
Alex Montoya
The Decoy’s indoor sports bar, with tables and multiple TVs. Alex Montoya

The Decoy, which opened Thursday, November 16, is slated to be a prime space for volleyball leagues, particularly considering Houston Sports and Social Club and Rare Breed Cornhole’s partnerships with the Decoy. Both have sanctioned the bar to be the official sanctioned destination for games and tournaments.

Two buckets of beer and two pints of beer sit on a bar at the Decoy.
The Decoy is pouring up plenty of cocktails, beer, and drink specials at their bar.
Alex Montoya

For those less interested in the outdoor shenanigans, the indoor area has its own appeal. The bar is rife with cocktails, plenty of TVs for watching games, and an indoor viewing area where bargoers can keep tabs on what’s unfolding outside. In addition to planned special food-focused events like crawfish boils and food pop-ups, the Decoy has tapped nearby restaurants Underbelly Burger and Wild Oats to offer bargoers the option to pick up orders and dine in at the Decoy. Weekly programming, including live sets by local DJs and themed nights with accompanying drink specials, are just another perk.

Themed nights scheduled so far include:

  • Mondays: Mix & Mingle industry nights feature $3 shots of Jameson and Fireball.
  • Tuesdays: Tipsy Tuesdays bring $5 cocktails.
  • Wednesdays: Western Wednesdays offer $2 off all whiskey drinks and select cocktails, plus steak specials are provided by the neighboring restaurant, Wild Oats
  • Thursdays: Throwback Thursdays offers $2 off all tequila drinks and shots, plus select bottles discounted to $100.
  • Fridays: Ladies’ Nights brings half-off select bottles, including Veuve Cliquot, plus $5 glasses of house wine.
  • Sundays: $6 specialty cocktails.
  • Weekends: $5 off beer and mimosa towers.

The Decoy is open from 2 p.m. to 2 a.m. Monday through Thursday, and from 11 a.m. to 2 a.m. Friday through Sunday.

The Decoy

1222 Witte Road, Building B, Suite 200, Houston, TX 77055 Visit Website

