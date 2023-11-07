 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Houston Astros Pitcher Is Taking Coffee and Cocktail Cafe Maven Beyond Minute Maid Park

Lance McCullers Jr. and his team are bringing frozen espresso martinis and carajillos to various parts of Houston

by Brittany Britto Garley
An outside view of Maven Coffee, with outdoor seating and plenty of greenery. Chloe KIssner

Despite Astros not making it to the World Series this year, Astros fans still have something to look forward to. Houston Astros pitcher Lance McCullers Jr. is expanding his coffee and cocktail bar Maven Coffee and Cocktails beyond Minute Maid Park.

The coffee and cocktails bar, which was co-founded by McCullers and local entrepreneurs Juan Carlos Martinez de Aldecoa and Blake Fertitta, will open two new outposts by the end of the year and another location in early 2024, according to a release.

Maven’s espresso martini and carajillo sit on a table.
Coffee drinkers can easily transition from day to night at Maven Coffee and Cocktails.
Chloe KIssner
Maven’s frozen espresso martini sit in machines, waiting to be poured at the coffee shop.
Maven offers frozen espresso martinis and carajillos on demand.
Chloe Kissner

A standalone location will open at Silver Street Studios in the Washington Avenue Arts District/Sawyer Yards area in early 2024, transitioning coffee drinks from day to night service. By day, this Maven location will function largely as a coffee shop, offering coffee drinks like cold brew and gourmet pastries during the day, but by night, Maven will transform into a lounge that serves light bites and craft cocktails like gin and tonic, tajin-rimmed margaritas, Old Fashioneds, and boozy coffee drinks like frozen espresso martinis, and carajillos.

Blake Fertitta, Lance McCullers, Jr. and Juan Carlos Martinez de Aldecoa pose for a picture with Astros mascot Orbit.
Houston Astros pitcher Lance McCullers (middle) has teamed up with Blake Fertitta (left) and Juan Carlos Martinez de Aldecoa to launch Maven in different areas of Houston.
Chloe Kissner

Maven will also open a cafe on the first floor of the newly opened Thompson Hotel in December, where it will mix up specialty coffee drinks, cocktails, and pastries. Its parent company, Rex Hospitality, will also launch an app later this year, allowing diners to opt for to-go and pick-up services at Maven’s various locations.

McCullers’ and his team originally debuted Maven in Minute Maid Park in July, catering coffee, cocktails, and frozen espresso martinis to stadiumgoers at custom carts outside of the Frost East Club (sections 118-122) and select locations throughout the main concourse. Its second outpost launched at the Toyota Center Downtown in late October, serving its signature drinks during Houston Rocket home games and the Toyota Center’s special events and concerts.

