Bluestone Lane Continues Houston Expansion With New Rice Village Outpost Opening This Weekend

Among the city’s many coffee shops and dinettes, Houstonians may have noticed the addition of an attractive newcomer: Bluestone Lane. Locations of the all-day cafe and coffee shop with an Australian twist, boasting stark white exteriors with pops of blue, have opened in high traffic areas around town. A standalone building graces West 19th in the Heights, while a location is tucked among the retail shops in Post Oak Plaza in Uptown, and a new outpost is set to open on University in Rice Village this weekend. So, what’s the story behind this fast-growing chain?

Since launching in 2013, Bluestone Lane put forth a mission to modernize the country’s coffee culture, pairing premium quality coffee alongside healthy food options, and putting a dedicated focus on serving the locals it caters to. The brand gets its Aussie flair from its founder and CEO, Melbourne-native Nick Stone, but the company is based out of New York City and operates 60 locations around the country, including in New York, California, Massachusetts, Virginia, and even the Cayman Islands. Its recent expansion into Texas has been swift, with three locations popping up, seemingly, overnight.

“The booming city of Houston is a natural fit for Bluestone Lane given the community is so passionate about delicious coffee, food and hospitality,” says Stone. “Our cafes have quickly become a beloved part of our locals’ daily rituals, thanks to the airy, inviting aesthetic, smooth, well-balanced coffee, and nourishing menu items.”

Bluestone Lane draws inspiration from the coffee experiences offered in Melbourne, and is known for its healthy breakfast, brunch, and lunch features, including a Best Mates bowl loaded with vegetables, soft scrambled egg, and farro; an athletes burrito with egg whites, vegetables, and lentils; and, a “brekkie” board with half portions of the avocado toast and yogurt with granola. The beverage program is made up of hot and cold caffeinated drinks incorporating Bluestone’s own specialty coffee, plus wellness smoothie drinks.

Those looking to bring Bluestone into their home can explore the brand’s extensive consumer packaged goods, which include whole bean coffee, compostable espresso coffee pods, teas, sparkling waters, and cold-pressed juices — all available for purchase onsite.

Bluestone’s signature aesthetic is showcased in all of its Houston locations, but its Rice Village locale, situated near CB2 and West Elm, will be among the largest of all of the company’s locations nationwide. Along with generous indoor and outdoor seating, the restaurant has beach-themed decor, textured paintings, and a bespoke mural by Houston artist Shelbi Nicole on an exterior wall.

Beginning this weekend, Rice Village shoppers can seek out sustenance at Bluestone Lane from 7:30 a.m to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sundays, but if you can’t wait until then, venture into the Heights or Uptown stores for a sneak peek at all this Australian-style cafe has to offer.