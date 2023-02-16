Houston Is Now Home to the World’s First Two-Screen Rooftop Theater

Rooftop Cinema Club, the global concept that offers an open-air movie-watching experience, has been a hit since debuting in Houston atop the Whole Foods Market on Post Oak Blvd. in 2018. Now, the Uptown location is doubling down with the addition of a second cinema area, making it the only two-screen rooftop movie theater in the world.

“Houston has always been a special place to us so I am excited to give this vibrant city our first-ever installation of a second screen,” says Gerry Cottle, founder of Rooftop Cinema Club. “After working on this project for many months, this new development will allow us to bring new content and opportunities to Houston’s dynamic entertainment scene.”

On Thursday, March 2, the Rooftop Cinema Club will debut its new look reflecting the theaters dual preview areas, dividing the sprawling space by Screen 1 and Screen 2. The new screening area brings 186 additional seats — single and loveseat-style Adirondack chairs — tacked on to the 198 seats already offered in the theater’s original area. It brings a new way of viewing too. While the theater’s original screen operates as a vibrant LED screen, the new screen uses a state-of-the-art DCP (Digital Cinema Package) projector, and films shown on this screen will be reserved for after sundown.

The Rooftop Cinema Club has been known to show nostalgic favorites, like Labyrinth, Pretty Woman, and Selena, in the past, but the addition of the new screen gives Houstonians the opportunity to see more newer releases. Tickets go on sale for Screen 2’s opening weekend at noon on Thursday, February 16, featuring showtimes for two 2023 releases, horror-comedy M3GAN and light-hearted flick 80 for Brady. In tandem with Screen 2, the theater has released their movie lineup for Screen 1 for March and April, which will feature familiar titles that fall under categories like “Awards Week”, “Y2K Tuesdays”, and “Women’s History Month”.

The two screening areas will be anchored by the theater’s revamped lounge area. The flex space boasts a concession stand with snacks and beverages including beer, wine, and canned cocktails, and serves as a casual gathering space where guests can take in the skyline views or play lawn games before or after movies.

As Houston’s weather warms up this spring, the city’s rooftop destinations will no doubt be calling. And if you can’t get enough of the Rooftop Cinema Club, make it a double feature for twice the fun.